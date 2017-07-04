Terry has eyes on Chelsea manager job

New Aston Villa signing John Terry admits that he intends to return to Chelsea as manager in future.

The 36-year-old completed a move to Villa Park on a free transfer on Monday after leaving Premier League champions Chelsea at the end of his contract.

Villa boss Steve Bruce said that he helped to convince Terry to join the Championship club after offering to help him in the early stages of his plans to earn his coaching badges.

Although the former England captain has signed a one-year contract solely as a player, he has conceded that his long-term ambitions include taking over in the Chelsea dugout.

"That's a goal. Me and Lamps [Frank Lampard] have had those conversations," said Terry.

"Do you dream too big? I don't think you can ever dream too big. I've always wanted to be the very best and if that's in management then Chelsea's the one.

"That would be incredible but I realise as well you can't go in somewhere like Chelsea as your first job. You need to go and learn, whether that's in the academy like Stevie [Liverpool Under-18s boss Steven Gerrard] is doing.

"It's difficult to get jobs. I see a lot of players from my generation not walking into jobs that maybe I thought they would get. So I think you need to go out and do your work and put your minutes in on the pitch and make your mistakes that no one sees so that when you do go in, you're kind of ready."