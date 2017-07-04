Crystal Palace have adopted an unusual measure to get their Selhurst Park pitch up to scratch ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season – and it stinks.
The Eagles have been using a form of liquid garlic to keep grass-destroying pests at bay, and groundsman Bruce Elliott is the man landed with a task that is as onerous as it is odorous.
Elliott explained his eye-watering approach to maintaining the playing surface in an interview with the club's official website, which afforded him a break from his three-week mission to turn the ground into Smell-hurst Park.
"The reason we're doing it is because like a lot of clubs around the country we have a problem with nematodes, which are a microscopic, parasitic worm-like creature that live within the root zone," he said.
"When it gets in there it can distort all the roots system and creates a weak plant that is susceptible to disease and wear and tear so we have to eradicate them, and one of the ways to do that is with garlic.
There's a strange smell around SE25 at the moment...
|Chapecoense fires coach just seven months after tragic plane crash
|Ginter ´blown away´ by Gladbach pursuit
|Chapecoense sack Vagner Mancini just seven months into rebuild
|Signing Ronaldo would create trouble for Bayern Munich - Hitzfeld
|Fenerbahce-bound Kameni arrives in Istanbul
|Fiorentina confirm Bernardeschi wants out, Valero seeking Inter switch
|Guardiola backs Valverde to succeed at Barcelona
|Smell-hurst Park! - Palace pitch gets garlic treatment
|Nabil Fekir´s brother earns first professional contract at Lyon
|Ince makes Huddersfield switch
|Las Palmas confirm Roque Mesa will join Swansea
|Nelson Mandela signs professional Eintracht Frankfurt contract
|Abraham signs five-year Chelsea deal, joins Swansea on loan
|Klopp will win the Premier League then move to Bayern - Hitzfeld
|Rogerio Ceni will be ´celebrated forever´ despite Sao Paulo sacking
|Real Madrid´s Casemiro: Playing against Ronaldo would be tough
|Vitolo to join Las Palmas before completing Atletico move, confirms Cruz
|South Korea appoint Shin as new coach
|RB Leipzig ´bored´ of Keita, Forsberg speculation
|Barcelona move nearing for Honduras international Lozano
|Manchester City need 10 years to match Barcelona and Real Madrid, says Guardiola
|Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan
|Referees attacked after controversial Baoding Rongda draw
|Naughton extends Swansea stay until 2020
|Ajax won´t sell Dolberg and demand €40million for Sanchez
|Newcastle land Lejeune from Eibar
|Leicester agree fee for Sevilla star Iborra
|Sanchez signing unfeasible, suggests Bayern president Hoeness
|Luiz Gustavo swaps Wolfsburg for Marseille
|Terry has eyes on Chelsea manager job
|Gladbach to sign Ginter from Borussia Dortmund
|Is Russia ready for the 2018 World Cup?
|Motta secures one-year Paris Saint-Germain deal
|Garcia: Hopefully Simeone leaves Atletico with another trophy
|Dancing with the Stars with Mr and Mrs Messi
|Navas wouldn´t sign Barcelona star Messi for Real Madrid
|George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG
|Barcelona asked about Real Madrid target Ceballos – Serra Ferrer
|Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux
|Liverpool should splash the cash for Keita, urges Hamann
|Milan signing Calhanoglu eager to prove his worth after ban
|Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton
|England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal
|Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City
|Hakan Calhanoglu completes AC Milan move
|Schmidt persuaded to join Beijing Guoan early
|Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom
|Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
|Roma land Gonalons for €5m
|Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
|West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
|Banega completes Sevilla return
|Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
|Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
|Terry joins Aston Villa
|Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
|WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
|Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
|Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
|De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
|Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
|Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
|Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
|This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
|Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
|Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
|Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
|Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
|Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
|Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas
|Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
|Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
|The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
|Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
|Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
|Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
|Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
|Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
|Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
|History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
|Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
|Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
|West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
|Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
|Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
|Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
|Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
|Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
|Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
|Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
|Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
|Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
|Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
|Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
|Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim