Referees attacked after controversial Baoding Rongda draw

A group of at least 10 people attacked a team of match officials following a controversial draw in China's League One, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has said.

The referee and his assistants were assaulted in their hotel room shortly after the power to the room had been cut off.

The CFA says they were left with injuries to their heads, waists and legs. A police investigation has reportedly been launched.

A spokeswoman for the CFA said: "At about 22:30 [local time] after the match, the electricity of the room where the referees were resting was cut off.

"At about 23:10, at least 10 people broke into the room and started beating up the four referees, who were left with injuries to their heads, waists and legs."

The incident comes in the wake of a controversial match between Baoding Rongda and Wuhan Zall, which was played out last Saturday.

Rongda, who are bottom of China's second tier, drew 2-2 at home with Wuhan after the visitors were awarded a penalty during seven minutes of second-half stoppage time.

Coach Johannes Bonfrere was sent to the stands for protesting against the added time before the debatable penalty decision was made.

Rongda's president, Meng Yongli, announced that the team would quit the division in protest against the officiating but the club reversed the decision and issued an apology hours later after Meng resigned.