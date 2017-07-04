Naughton extends Swansea stay until 2020

Kyle Naughton has extended his contract at Swansea City by a further two years until 2020.

The full-back's previous deal at the Liberty Stadium had just 12 months left to run, but he has penned fresh terms with the Premier League club.

Naughton made the switch to Swansea from Tottenham in January 2015 and has made 71 appearances for the club since.

Swansea managed to stave off relegation under Paul Clement last season by taking 13 points from the final 15 available, and they start their new season with a trip to Southampton on August 12.