Nabil Fekir´s brother earns first professional contract at Lyon

Nabil Fekir's younger brother Yassin has signed his first professional contract at Lyon.

Forward Yassin joined Lyon from Vaulx-en-Velin in 2015 and was part of the Under-19 side that finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the national league in his first season with the club.

He has also represented the B team in the fourth tier during the past two campaigns.

Yassin has agreed a one-year contract and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his sibling, who has established himself as a first-team regular and become a France international.

Yassin Fekir, Nabil's little brother, signs his first professional contract with OL! pic.twitter.com/o0u8WGOluF — OL English (@OL_English) July 4, 2017

"I signed a professional contract for one year. It's good to sign with the club that trained me," Yassin told the Lyon's official website.

"I see him [Nabil] every day in training and I'd like to do what he did. He gives me advice all the time, he tells me how to do things, how to behave on and off the field."