Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan

4 July 2017 12:19

Manchester City defender Angelino will spend another season out on loan after agreeing a temporary switch to NAC Breda.

The Spanish left-back joined City in 2013 and has previously enjoyed loan spells at New York City and Mallorca.

Angelino is yet to make a Premier League appearance but has featured for City in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

However, with his first-team chances still seemingly limited under Pep Guardiola next season, City have sanctioned a switch to NAC – promoted to the Eredivisie last season – for the coming campaign.

