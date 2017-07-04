Related

Article

Manchester City need 10 years to match Barcelona and Real Madrid, says Guardiola

4 July 2017 12:54

Manchester City need 10 years to match the levels of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The 46-year-old's first season in charge at the Etihad Stadium ultimately ended in relative disappointment, with City finishing third in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

Their Champions League campaign was ended in the last 16 by Monaco, ensuring that Guardiola missed out on reaching at least the semi-final stage for the first time as a head coach.

City have set about revamping the squad to improve their chances of silverware in 2017-18, having spent a reported £76.5million on Bernardo Silva and Ederson amid links with a number of other possible signings, including Alexis Sanchez and Benjamin Mendy.

Guardiola insists that he will not change his methods in England but he has warned City fans that it takes a decade to establish the kind of success enjoyed by Europe's dominant sides.

"I'm not going to change because I don't know how to do things in another way," he told L'Esportiu.

"Here, just as it is everywhere, it's 11 against 11 and in the same space. The difference is that the referee allows more and then the game is more balanced.

"I hope to do quite well, as I did in the first season, because I've enjoyed it. There are some people who say it hasn't gone well but the exception is what we have done until now.

"Seven years as a professional head coach and six league titles, and with respect to the one that was lost, there is plenty to discuss. Always in the Champions League semi-finals. This year, we weren't there, but not even Barca have reached the semi-finals every year.

"City are a great team, they've been in the Champions League for five consecutive years, the only team in England to have done so, but to reach Barca, Real Madrid, Bayern, Juventus... it's very tough. You need time, a decade."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 4 July

13:05 Barcelona move nearing for Honduras international Lozano
12:54 Manchester City need 10 years to match Barcelona and Real Madrid, says Guardiola
12:19 Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan
12:11 Referees attacked after controversial Baoding Rongda draw
11:39 Naughton extends Swansea stay until 2020
11:24 Ajax won´t sell Dolberg and demand €40million for Sanchez
11:07 Newcastle land Lejeune from Eibar
10:43 Leicester agree fee for Sevilla star Iborra
10:33 Luiz Gustavo swaps Wolfsburg for Marseille
10:33 Sanchez signing unfeasible, suggests Bayern president Hoeness
10:01 Terry has eyes on Chelsea manager job
09:15 Gladbach to sign Ginter from Borussia Dortmund
09:00 Is Russia ready for the 2018 World Cup?
08:45 Motta secures one-year Paris Saint-Germain deal
08:30 Garcia: Hopefully Simeone leaves Atletico with another trophy
03:38 Dancing with the Stars with Mr and Mrs Messi
03:12 Navas wouldn´t sign Barcelona star Messi for Real Madrid
01:37 George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG
01:35 Barcelona asked about Real Madrid target Ceballos – Serra Ferrer

Monday 3 July

23:42 Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux
22:59 Liverpool should splash the cash for Keita, urges Hamann
22:27 Milan signing Calhanoglu eager to prove his worth after ban
21:21 Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton
20:48 England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal
20:32 Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City
20:02 Hakan Calhanoglu completes AC Milan move
19:37 Schmidt persuaded to join Beijing Guoan early
19:25 Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom
18:43 Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
18:06 Roma land Gonalons for €5m
17:36 Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
17:07 West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
16:01 Banega completes Sevilla return
15:43 Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
14:44 Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
13:58 Terry joins Aston Villa
13:36 Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
13:18 WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
11:14 Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
10:02 Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
09:15 De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
08:02 Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
07:49 Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
04:08 Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
03:19 This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
02:25 Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
01:29 Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
01:20 Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
00:38 Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
00:36 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
00:25 Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
00:12 Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas

Sunday 2 July

23:40 Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
23:20 Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
22:57 The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
22:31 Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
22:09 Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
21:58 Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
21:18 Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
20:58 Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
20:18 Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
19:41 Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
19:19 Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
19:03 History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
18:39 CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
18:11 Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
17:29 Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
16:59 West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
16:39 Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
16:17 Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
15:39 Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
15:10 Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
14:21 Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
14:12 Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
13:45 Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
13:37 Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
12:48 Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
12:05 Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
11:47 Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
11:09 Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
10:14 Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
06:54 MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
05:02 Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
04:45 Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
03:43 Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
01:05 United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim

Facebook