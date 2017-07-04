Ince makes Huddersfield switch

Huddersfield Town have signed Tom Ince from Derby County ahead of the club's first season in the Premier League.

The forward has signed a three-year deal after joining for an undisclosed fee – confirmed as a club record for Derby – on Tuesday, marking the end of a Rams career that saw him make 115 appearances, scoring 38 goals.

Since winning the Championship play-off final on penalties against Reading, Terriers head coach David Wagner has already brought in Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy and Jonas Lossl.

And the German believes Ince will offer his side a potent attacking outlet for what promises to be a tough campaign.

"Tom has a massive desire to come to #htafc and play in the @premierleague " - Head Coach David Wagner https://t.co/3SiKUF8iyv (DTS) pic.twitter.com/8p5GQ602TA — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 4, 2017

"Everybody in England knows that Tom has high quality; he has been one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship for many years now," Wagner, who recently extended his contract, told Huddersfield's official website.

"He scores goals, creates them for others and is always a threat when he's on the pitch, so I'm very happy to welcome him to the club.

"To have played over 250 games at just 25 years old is not normal; it's great experience for a player who still has lots of space to improve.

"I have spoken to Tom and he has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield Town and play in the Premier League. He has had a taste of the division for two short spells and he is desperate to show everyone that he belongs in the top division. I think he can be a big player for us."

Ince's most recent top-flight stint came with Hull City in the 2014-15 season.