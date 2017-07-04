Related

Article

Huddersfield add Williams to growing ranks

4 July 2017 22:32

Free agent Danny Williams became the latest recruit to join Huddersfield Town for the club's maiden Premier League campaign on Tuesday.

The United States international played for Reading in last season's Championship play-off final loss to the Terriers on penalties at Wembley.

His contract with the Royals expired last month and the 28-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a two-year deal with David Wagner's men.

"As our fans will have seen during the play-off final, Danny brings a lot of quality to any team he plays for," Wagner told the club's official website. "His way of playing – his aggressiveness, tenacity and athleticism – fits our 'Terriers Identity' perfectly.

"It is not usual that a player of Danny's ability is available on a free transfer, so there was understandably a lot of interest from clubs.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 5 July

01:02 It´s not possible! - Progres coach Amodio revels in Rangers upset
00:39 Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch

Tuesday 4 July

23:34 Maradona: Insigne can wear 10 if he outscores me!
22:32 Huddersfield add Williams to growing ranks
22:00 Rangers suffer shock Europa League exit
20:47 Stam extends Reading stay to 2019
20:45 Abraham determined to prove Premier League quality at Swansea
20:37 Augsburg sign Under-20 World Cup star Cordova and Gregoritsch
20:15 Chapecoense fires coach just seven months after tragic plane crash
20:12 Ginter ´blown away´ by Gladbach pursuit
19:57 Chapecoense sack Vagner Mancini just seven months into rebuild
19:46 Signing Ronaldo would create trouble for Bayern Munich - Hitzfeld
19:16 Fenerbahce-bound Kameni arrives in Istanbul
18:38 Fiorentina confirm Bernardeschi wants out, Valero seeking Inter switch
18:32 Guardiola backs Valverde to succeed at Barcelona
17:43 Smell-hurst Park! - Palace pitch gets garlic treatment
16:53 Nabil Fekir´s brother earns first professional contract at Lyon
16:46 Ince makes Huddersfield switch
16:42 Las Palmas confirm Roque Mesa will join Swansea
16:17 Nelson Mandela signs professional Eintracht Frankfurt contract
16:06 Abraham signs five-year Chelsea deal, joins Swansea on loan
15:10 Klopp will win the Premier League then move to Bayern - Hitzfeld
14:51 Rogerio Ceni will be ´celebrated forever´ despite Sao Paulo sacking
14:21 Real Madrid´s Casemiro: Playing against Ronaldo would be tough
14:10 Vitolo to join Las Palmas before completing Atletico move, confirms Cruz
13:37 South Korea appoint Shin as new coach
13:30 RB Leipzig ´bored´ of Keita, Forsberg speculation
13:05 Barcelona move nearing for Honduras international Lozano
12:54 Manchester City need 10 years to match Barcelona and Real Madrid, says Guardiola
12:19 Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan
12:11 Referees attacked after controversial Baoding Rongda draw
11:39 Naughton extends Swansea stay until 2020
11:24 Ajax won´t sell Dolberg and demand €40million for Sanchez
11:07 Newcastle land Lejeune from Eibar
10:43 Leicester agree fee for Sevilla star Iborra
10:33 Sanchez signing unfeasible, suggests Bayern president Hoeness
10:33 Luiz Gustavo swaps Wolfsburg for Marseille
10:01 Terry has eyes on Chelsea manager job
09:15 Gladbach to sign Ginter from Borussia Dortmund
09:00 Is Russia ready for the 2018 World Cup?
08:45 Motta secures one-year Paris Saint-Germain deal
08:30 Garcia: Hopefully Simeone leaves Atletico with another trophy
03:38 Dancing with the Stars with Mr and Mrs Messi
03:12 Navas wouldn´t sign Barcelona star Messi for Real Madrid
01:37 George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG
01:35 Barcelona asked about Real Madrid target Ceballos – Serra Ferrer

Monday 3 July

23:42 Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux
22:59 Liverpool should splash the cash for Keita, urges Hamann
22:27 Milan signing Calhanoglu eager to prove his worth after ban
21:21 Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton
20:48 England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal
20:32 Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City
20:02 Hakan Calhanoglu completes AC Milan move
19:37 Schmidt persuaded to join Beijing Guoan early
19:25 Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom
18:43 Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
18:06 Roma land Gonalons for €5m
17:36 Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
17:07 West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
16:01 Banega completes Sevilla return
15:43 Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
14:44 Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
13:58 Terry joins Aston Villa
13:36 Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
13:18 WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
11:14 Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
10:02 Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
09:15 De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
08:02 Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
07:49 Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
04:08 Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
03:19 This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
02:25 Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
01:29 Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
01:20 Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
00:38 Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
00:36 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
00:25 Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
00:12 Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas

Facebook