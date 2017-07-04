George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG

Timothy Weah, the son of former Ballon d'Or winner George, signed his first professional contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year-old's new deal, which was announced Monday, will see him remain at French giants PSG until 2020.

Timothy Weah joined the Ligue 1 side in 2014 and he starred last season, scoring a hat-trick against Ludogorets in the UEFA Youth League.

"I'm very proud to continue my adventure with Paris Saint-Germain by signing this professional contract," Timothy Weah told PSG's official website.

"I'm with a great club and I can't wait continue making progress towards my goal of one day playing for the senior team."

Timothy's father and former Liberia international, George, represented PSG between 1992 and 1995 – going on to win the Ballon d'Or shortly after moving to AC Milan.