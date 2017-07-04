George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG

Timothy Weah, the son of former Ballon d'Or winner George, signed his first professional contract at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 17-year-old's new deal, which was announced Monday, will see him remain at French giants PSG until 2020.
Timothy Weah joined the Ligue 1 side in 2014 and he starred last season, scoring a hat-trick against Ludogorets in the UEFA Youth League.
"I'm very proud to continue my adventure with Paris Saint-Germain by signing this professional contract," Timothy Weah told PSG's official website.
"I'm with a great club and I can't wait continue making progress towards my goal of one day playing for the senior team."
PSG proudly announces that Timothy Weah has signed his first professional contract with the club— PSG English (@PSG_English) July 3, 2017
https://t.co/VMU6Cb7aaa pic.twitter.com/tBmHm7c3qt
Timothy's father and former Liberia international, George, represented PSG between 1992 and 1995 – going on to win the Ballon d'Or shortly after moving to AC Milan.
|Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux
|Liverpool should splash the cash for Keita, urges Hamann
|Milan signing Calhanoglu eager to prove his worth after ban
|Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton
|England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal
|Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City
|Hakan Calhanoglu completes AC Milan move
|Schmidt persuaded to join Beijing Guoan early
|Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom
|Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
|Roma land Gonalons for €5m
|Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
|West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
|Banega completes Sevilla return
|Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
|Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
|Terry joins Aston Villa
|Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
|WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
|Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
|Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
|De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
|Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
|Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
|Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
|This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
|Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
|Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
|Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
|Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
|Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
|Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas
|Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
|Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
|The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
|Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
|Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
|Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
|Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
|Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
|Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
|History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
|Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
|Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
|West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
|Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
|Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
|Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
|Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
|Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
|Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
|Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
|Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
|Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
|Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
|Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
|Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim