Garcia: Hopefully Simeone leaves Atletico with another trophy

Luis Garcia hopes Diego Simeone can win another trophy before he leaves Atletico Madrid as he praised the Argentinian's decision to put a timeline on his future at the club.
June 2018 is when Simeone's contract as head coach expires at Atletico after he negotiated a reduction in the length of his deal following the 2015-16 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.
Simeone could yet re-sign with the LaLiga title challengers, though the 47-year-old has spoken openly of his desire to take over at former club Inter in Serie A.
Speaking exclusively to Omnisport, Garcia was asked whether 2017-18 could really be Simeone's final season in charge of Atletico and the former Spain attacker said: "It depends on a few factors. He has always been very honest. I think that's the way. When you try to lie, you will be caught.
Growing and evolving since 1903. It's July 1st and a historic season starts: https://t.co/psxTCA3bG6 pic.twitter.com/PoVPVVbf51— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 30, 2017
"I think he has given everything to Atletico until the last drop of blood. That's why the supporters love him so much and the club will always be grateful. It doesn't matter if he leaves next year or not.
"I think these kind of managers, when they decide to move, the club won't stop them because they will know he gave everything for the club.
"It will depend how they finish next season. Maybe if he gets a trophy he will decide to go or on the other hand, he will say okay 'I achieved another trophy I want more with the club'.
"It's difficult. This rumour has been in the club for a while. He reduced his contract. Sometimes it is good when a manager sets a time and decides to end it on that moment because football has no memory and if a season is not good, people will remember that season and not the successful seasons before that.
"Hopefully he does so well in 2017-18. He has Champions League again and he will be trying for the LaLiga trophy against Barcelona and Real Madrid. Hopefully he wins another trophy for the club again."
From player to coach, Simeone has made the seemingly effortless transition into the dugout, helping transform Altetico and establish their position as one of Europe's elite clubs.
Since retiring in 2006 and returning to Atletico as head coach in 2011, Simeone has guided the club to LaLiga, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana success.
Atletico's stunning LaLiga triumph in 2014 – their first in 18 years – snapped Barcelona and Real Madrid's domination.
Simeone has also overseen two Champions League final appearances. On both occasions, Atletico were the bridesmaids as they were heartbreakingly denied by Madrid after extra time in 2014 and on penalties two years later.
Atletico's success under Simeone, however, has come as no surprise to Garcia, who enjoyed two spells at the club – firstly in 2002-03 and again between 2007 and 2009.
Estadio Metropolitano, name of the @metro_madrid station of Wanda @Metropolitano, was officially introduced pic.twitter.com/YjAWZiHTzX— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 28, 2017
"We are getting used to these kind of players, who were already managing when they were playing," Garcia added. "If you look at his time when he was playing, he was one of those players, you knew on the pitch that he was going to be a good manager because they are already doing it for their entire career.
"Midfielders who have to control the strikers, who have the personality on the pitch to be the right-hand man of the coach. Those players, it is easier for them to get into coaching.
"For Simeone, with the personality and character he had as a player, he is a perfect fit for coaching. Atletico fitted perfectly for him. One of his former clubs, he knows them, he was an important player for them.
"When you get together, the love for the club plus the manager who wants to be successful, you have the perfect mix. I think that's why he is doing so well."
|Terry has eyes on Chelsea manager job
|Gladbach to sign Ginter from Borussia Dortmund
|Is Russia ready for the 2018 World Cup?
|Motta secures one-year Paris Saint-Germain deal
|Garcia: Hopefully Simeone leaves Atletico with another trophy
|Dancing with the Stars with Mr and Mrs Messi
|Navas wouldn´t sign Barcelona star Messi for Real Madrid
|George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG
|Barcelona asked about Real Madrid target Ceballos – Serra Ferrer
|Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux
|Liverpool should splash the cash for Keita, urges Hamann
|Milan signing Calhanoglu eager to prove his worth after ban
|Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton
|England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal
|Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City
|Hakan Calhanoglu completes AC Milan move
|Schmidt persuaded to join Beijing Guoan early
|Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom
|Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
|Roma land Gonalons for €5m
|Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
|West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
|Banega completes Sevilla return
|Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
|Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
|Terry joins Aston Villa
|Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
|WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
|Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
|Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
|De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
|Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
|Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
|Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
|This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
|Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
|Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
|Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
|Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
|Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
|Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas
|Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
|Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
|The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
|Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
|Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
|Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
|Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
|Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
|Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
|History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
|Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
|Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
|West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
|Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
|Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
|Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
|Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
|Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
|Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
|Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
|Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
|Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
|Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
|Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
|Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim