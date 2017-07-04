Fiorentina confirm Bernardeschi wants out, Valero seeking Inter switch

Fiorentina are set to lose Federico Bernardeschi and Borja Valero, with the former turning down a contract extension and the latter keen to join Inter.

Bernardeschi arrived at Fiorentina aged nine and progressed through the youth ranks, making his debut in 2013 and becoming an Italy international three years later.

The 23-year-old has a contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until 2019, but could well be on the way out having turned down an extension.

Bernardeschi has been linked with arch-rivals Juventus, as well as Inter and Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea.

"I have to acknowledge the player's desire. Bernardeschi does not want to renew his contract, despite a very strong offer," Fiorentina technical director Pantaleo Corvino said on Tuesday.

On whether Bernardeschi will move to Juve, who he has been heavily linked with, Corvino said: "I don't know. Federico is an asset to Italian football and we are privileged to have him. We'll have to see what to do."

Another player seemingly destined to depart is Valero, and Corvino suggested that a switch to Inter looks most likely.

He said: "We were honest and sincere from the very beginning, not only with Borja Valero but with all our players.

"We want motivated, happy players and we have a duty to listen to all their wishes.

"Borja's agent, as has happened on other occasions, brought us transfer proposals and with Inter there are ongoing talks.

"[Inter sporting director Piero] Ausilio called me and they have a desire to sign him. Tomorrow [Wednesday] we'll talk to the player and see if he really wants to join Inter."