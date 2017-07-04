Leicester agree fee for Sevilla star Iborra

Leicester City have agreed a fee with Sevilla for midfielder Vicente Iborra, the LaLiga club have confirmed.

The 2015-16 Premier League champions have had an offer reportedly worth £12.5million accepted and will now finalise personal terms with the player.

"Sevilla and Leicester City have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Vicente Iborra to the English side," Sevilla confirmed in a statement.

"The player will travel to Leicester to pass a medical and sign his contract. Once the process is concluded, he will return to Sevilla to bid farewell publicly to the fans."

4 - No player scored more goals as a sub than Vicente Iborra in La Liga in 2016/17 (joint-high with Morata and Sarabia). Spark. pic.twitter.com/xJzKZMh7n0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2017

Iborra, who was linked with Sunderland in January, is said to have impressed Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare when the sides met in the last 16 of the Champions League last season.

The 29-year-old scored eight goals in 44 appearances last season to help Sevilla reach the Champions League knockouts and finish fourth in LaLiga.