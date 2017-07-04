Abraham determined to prove Premier League quality at Swansea

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is eager to prove his Premier League quality during a season-long loan at Swansea City.
Abraham was tied down to a five-year contract by the English champions on Tuesday, with a temporary switch to Swansea secured in a bid to aid his development.
The 19-year-old spent last season at Championship side Bristol City and scored 26 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions, form he hopes to replicate at Swansea.
"I'm really excited. I enjoyed my time at Bristol City last season, playing regular first-team football and scoring goals. Hopefully I can do the same at Swansea," he told the club's official website.
"I watched Swansea a lot last season when they played Chelsea and on TV. I know it was a difficult season for them at times, but you could see that they always try and play nice football.
"That was a major factor in me joining Swansea. When teams play good football it tends to create chances for the striker. Then it's up to me to get myself in good positions and hopefully score some goals."
Happy to sign a 5 year deal with Chelsea FC & also happy to announce I've joined Swansea AFC on a season loan— Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) July 4, 2017
Abraham represented England alongside Swansea defender Alfie Mawson at the European Under-21 Championship in Poland and received a positive review from his international team-mate.
"Alfie is a great lad and told me a hell of a lot about Swansea," said Abraham. "He said it was a good club and a great place to get your head down, work hard and concentrate on your football. He said it would be a great move for my ongoing development."
Another Chelsea player who will spend the 2017-18 season on loan at another Premier League club is Kasey Palmer, whose return for a second campaign with Huddersfield Town has been finalised after signing a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner said: "I'm very happy to have Kasey back at the club. As we know from last season, he's a very talented English player with high potential.
"Just as importantly, he is a fantastic personality too. He has real desire and hunger to be as good as he can be, but he's also very humble.
"This is the best and most exciting mix that a player can have as he strives to become an excellent Premier League player."
HE'S BACK! Promotion winner @kaseypalmer45 has returned to #htafc on a season-long loan from @ChelseaFC #KP45 (DTS) pic.twitter.com/LrreemHdFD— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 4, 2017
