Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic

Sinisa Mihajlovic says there is no reason AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma should have to say no if Real Madrid or Barcelona come in with a huge offer.

Torino boss Mihajlovic, who gave the goalkeeper his Milan debut at the age of 16 in October 2015, believes San Siro is the best place for the in-demand shot stopper to develop.

However, he does not feel Donnarumma, now 18, should be obliged to reject every approach he receives, especially if they are more lucrative and coming from bigger clubs.

Donnarumma, also linked to Juventus, has been involved in a major off-season drama since rejecting an offer to extend his San Siro contract beyond 2018, the Serie A side claiming their proposal was worth €50million over five years.

"I do not know the terms of the deal, I will just say Gigio is very strong but he is still only a kid and must improve to become a champion," Mihajlovic said to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Doing so at the club where he grew up and where they love him would help him, but this negotiation is lasting too long.

"At 18 he found himself with half of Italy against him and that can undermine your confidence. It was not the usual Gigio at the [Under-21] European championship.

"But while Mino Raiola is not Mother Theresa, he knows his profession well and it all depends on the offers on the table.

"If Real Madrid, Barcelona or another of the world's top clubs offered him double or triple what Milan have, why should Gigio say no?"

Donnarumma deleted his Instagram account, claiming it was hacked during the Euros in Poland after a string of mixed messages on social media and is due to meet with Milan to hold discussions on his future now the tournament is over.

The keeper had fake money thrown at him by angry supporters during Italy's match against Denmark, with his future continuing to provoke intense debate as the wait goes on to see if he will commit to Milan.