West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´

West Brom have signed China international Zhang Yuning for an undisclosed fee in a move that ties in with the Premier League club's new commercial strategy.
The Baggies announced the arrival of the 20-year-old striker from Vitesse Arnhem on Monday, with Zhang penning a three-year deal before heading out on a two-season loan to Werder Bremen.
Zhang's signing - described by Albion as a "development project" - has been financed separately from the funds ring-fenced for their 2017-18 transfer budget, a club statement confirmed.
West Brom's controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai has plans to increase the club's profile in his homeland.
"Zhang will get the chance to further develop at Bremen, with whom we have an excellent relationship," said director of football administration Richard Garlick.
"He will be challenging for a place in a top European league and we will be monitoring his progress before reassessing his prospects at the end of the loan period. There is no doubt he has a lot of qualities which Bremen are well-positioned to grow and develop.
Welcome to Werder, @zhangyuning ! #WelcomeYuning pic.twitter.com/zVhRkY1Qee— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) July 3, 2017
"His progress will be the subject of great interest here at Albion but also in Germany and in China.
"There is no doubt that there are commercial benefits that come with the deal but the primary target is to help develop one of the best young players in a booming corner of the football industry."
China's ranking outside of FIFA's top 50 means he would not have received a work permit to play in England, but West Brom hope his spell with Bremen will help Zhang to realise his potential.
Zhang is considered one of China's brightest talents, though he scored only once in 16 Eredivise appearances last season.
The Baggies completed the signing of Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez for an estimated £15million on Sunday.
|Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
|Roma land Gonalons for €5m
|Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
|West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
|Banega completes Sevilla return
|Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
|Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
|Terry joins Aston Villa
|Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
|WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
|Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
|Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
|De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
|Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
|Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
|Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
|This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
|Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
|Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
|Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
|Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
|Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
|Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas
|Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
|Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
|The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
|Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
|Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
|Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
|Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
|Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
|Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
|History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
|Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
|Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
|West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
|Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
|Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
|Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
|Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
|Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
|Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
|Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
|Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
|Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
|Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
|Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
|Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim
|Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
|Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
|Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
|Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
|CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
|He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
|Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
|Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
|Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
|Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
|Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
|I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
|Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
|Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
|The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
|Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
|Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
|Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
|Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
|Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
|Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
|Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
|Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
|Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
|Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
|Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
|I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
|PSG extend Marquinhos contract
|Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
|Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
|Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
|Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
|Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez