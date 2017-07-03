WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet

Portugal might have only finished third at the Confederations Cup this month, but they could well have laid a claim to the finest bin challenge of 2017.

A handful of the European champions' squad, including Manchester City's new signing Bernardo Silva, Besiktas winger Ricardo Quaresma and West Ham's Jose Fonte all took part in the successful attempt.

The objective, if you don't know by now, is to head the ball to each other from a sitting position and ultimately nod it into a waiting bin.

While the challenge is traditionally done with players seated in two opposing lines, Portugal's effort sees them head it around a small table before Quaresma cushions it into a bin that scarcely looks wide enough for the ball to enter.

Such precision makes this effort one of the best you are likely to see, even if Fonte bends the rules a little by using his hands for stability at the end...