Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch

Sandro Ramirez has joined Everton from Malaga on a four-year deal and immediately set his sights on Champions League qualification.

The Spain Under-21 international - who had a reported buyout clause of €6million (£5.3m) - is the latest recruit of a busy transfer window for Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, who has already brought in the likes of Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen.

Former Barcelona man Ramirez caught the eye in LaLiga last season, scoring 14 times, and will now get the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

"I'm very happy, this is a big step in my career," Sandro told the club's official website. "I know I'm signing for a massive club in England.

"Everton is the ideal place for me, I've got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game.

| "I bring a lot of youthful enthusiasm. My key strength is goalscoring.”



Exclusive @sandroramirez9 interview

"Everton have made some big signings and we're hoping we can put in a great season and hopefully then we can achieve that aim of getting in the Champions League.

"It will be a big season for us."

Sandro was involved in the Barca side that won the Spanish top flight in 2014-15 and the following season, as well as featuring in the team that won the 2015 Champions League.