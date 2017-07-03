Related

Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton

3 July 2017 21:21

Sandro Ramirez says has pledged to bring goals to Everton after completing his transfer from Malaga.

The ex-Barcelona forward - who had a reported buyout clause of €6million (£5.3m) - is the latest recruit of a busy transfer window for Ronald Koeman, who has already signed the likes of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Michael Keane.

Sandro scored 14 LaLiga goals in an impressive 2016-17 campaign for Malaga, having left Camp Nou in search of greater first-team opportunities.

And the 21-year-old believes he can enjoy similar success in England's top flight after sealing his move to Goodison Park on Monday.

"My key strength is goalscoring," he told Everton's website.

"It is always good to bring goals to a team and that is what I'm hoping to do. 

"My game is making runs off the ball, trying to find space, putting in a lot of effort and running hard. I think that is an advantage in the Premier League.

"I'm bringing a lot of youthful enthusiasm and a real desire to improve and work hard. One of the things I’ve always had is a good work ethic and a real desire and strength of character to do well.
 

"I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park."

Sandro is aware he has made a big step up from Malaga as he joins a squad which contains star striker Romelu Lukaku, who is being linked with a return to Chelsea.

"It is a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up," he said.

"They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing. I was lucky enough to play with some of the best players in the world and managed to win the odd trophy [at Barca] but the important thing now is that I'm very happy to be signing for Everton. 

"We have got a fantastic squad and I'm excited about being able to compete at Everton and win plenty of silverware.

"I'm really excited at having the chance to work with the manager, Ronald Koeman. He has shown a lot of faith in me and was very influential in my decision to come here, as were other people at the club – especially the chairman Bill Kenwright and Steve Walsh."

