Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win

Philadelphia Union made it back-to-back MLS wins with a resounding 3-0 victory over New England Revolution on Sunday.

C.J. Sapong opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Ilsinho and Roland Alberg struck after the break at Talen Energy Stadium.

The win lifted Union into eighth in the Eastern Conference and saw New England fall to 10th after what was their third consecutive league defeat.

Sapong made no mistake with his fourth-minute penalty, drilling his spot-kick down the middle to open the scoring.

Ilsinho finished brilliantly from an angle after receiving a Fafa Picault pass in the 48th minute to put the hosts in control.

Just seconds after coming off the bench, Alberg sealed the win in style, his cracking 30-yard effort flying into the top corner.