Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux

Napoli have confirmed the signing of Bordeaux winger Adam Ounas.

The Serie A club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis welcomed the 20-year-old to the Stadio San Paolo on Twitter.

Ounas made 26 top-flight appearances and scored three goals last season as Bordeaux finished sixth in Ligue 1.

Coach Maurizio Sarri guided Napoli to third as they secured a spot in the Champions League play-off round.

No fee or contract duration was detailed in Napoli's statement.