Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City

Ravel Morrison is training with Birmingham City to allow manager Harry Redknapp to assess him.

Lazio have granted the 24-year-old permission to explore a potential return to the Championship club, despite still having two years left on his contract in Italy.

Former Manchester United youngster Morrison had a spell on loan with Birmingham in the 2012-13 season, playing 27 league games.

Redknapp told the club's website: "Ravel has come in and he is going to be training with us for a few days so we can have a look at him. That is it really."

Morrison has only made four Serie A appearances in his two years on Lazio's books.

The midfielder spent four months on loan with QPR last season – his second spell with the club - but only earned one start in a total of five Championship outings.

Morrison has also represented West Ham and Cardiff City.