Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links

Mexico and Benfica forward Raul Jimenez is open to a move to the Premier League amid links to Liverpool and West Ham.

Jimenez, 26, is reportedly a target for the two English clubs after helping Benfica to two Primeira Liga titles in as many seasons.

The Mexico international, who spent a season at Atletico Madrid before heading to Portugal, would seemingly consider a move to the Premier League.

"The Premier League is a great championship, but you have to wait," Jimenez told ESPN after being sent off in his nation's third-place play-off loss to Portugal at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

"I don't close any doors and we'll see what happens. I'm still at Benfica.

"Now, I'm going to have a good vacation then go back to work with everything."

Jimenez was linked with a loan move to West Ham in August 2015, but instead joined Benfica on a five-year deal.

The forward, who scored one goal in four games at the Confederations Cup, said he had seen the reports linking him with a switch to England.

"I saw the news came out but I don't know anything," Jimenez said. "I was concentrating on the national team.

"I have a date to return to Benfica, to join the pre-season games and I'm in the club's hands."