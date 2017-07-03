Related

Article

Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss

3 July 2017 00:25

Juan Antonio Pizzi felt Chile did enough throughout their time in Russia to win the Confederations Cup but has now urged his players to keep progressing as they seek to cement their status as a genuine force in world football.

Lars Stindl's goal in the first half of Sunday's final in St Petersburg was enough for a young Germany team to deny the experienced South American side 1-0.

Chile have made significant strides under recent coaches Marcelo Bielsa, Claudio Borghi and Jorge Sampaoli, winning the last two editions of the Copa America and impressing at the World Cup in 2010 and 2014.

And despite the disappointment of their latest efforts going unrewarded, Pizzi's long-term outlook remains positive. 

"My idea was to give all our energy during this tournament and I was convinced that if we went back home with no energy left, it would mean that we would be full of glory," he told a news conference.

"I thought that we would take the trophy. 

"We go home full of glory, with no energy left but unfortunately without the trophy.

"It's the first time we have had the opportunity to play this tournament.  

"It's been an amazing experience for all of us, for all the players. Even for those players who are quite experienced in our team. We all highly value the experience of this tournament. 

"And I think the whole process we have followed, the whole development, means that we are really achieving a great position, a great situation in world football. We realise that other teams respect us more and more. 

"But I insist we need to keep developing. We have to move on."

Gonzalo Jara was fortunate to avoid being sent off for elbowing Timo Werner in the second half at Krestovsky Stadium, match official Milorad Mazic seeing fit to produce only a yellow card despite the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee. 

Asked whether he thought the match was ill-tempered, Pizzi replied: "Well, it's a final. And that's the reason why the game is played at high intensity. 

"The players are nervous on the pitch and it's difficult to control that sort of situation.  

"I think most of the reactions were maybe a little tough, but they came from the game, from the intensity and the fact they were fighting for every single ball."

Sponsored links

Monday 3 July

01:29 Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
01:20 Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
00:38 Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
00:36 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
00:25 Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
00:12 Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas

Sunday 2 July

23:40 Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
23:20 Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
22:57 The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
22:31 Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
22:09 Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
21:58 Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
21:18 Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
20:58 Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
20:18 Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
19:41 Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
19:19 Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
19:03 History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
18:39 CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
18:11 Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
17:29 Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
16:59 West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
16:39 Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
16:17 Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
15:39 Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
15:10 Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
14:21 Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
14:12 Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
13:45 Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
13:37 Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
12:48 Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
12:05 Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
11:47 Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
11:09 Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
10:14 Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
06:54 MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
05:02 Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
04:45 Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
03:43 Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
01:05 United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim

Saturday 1 July

23:51 Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
23:30 Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
23:07 Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
20:59 Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
20:51 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
20:32 CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
19:24 He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
18:25 Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
18:25 Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
18:09 Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
17:41 Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
17:25 Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
17:08 I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
16:27 Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
16:17 Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
15:57 The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
15:16 Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
15:03 Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
14:45 Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
14:23 Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
14:11 Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
13:37 Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
13:06 Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
12:59 Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
12:50 Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
12:23 Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
12:08 Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
10:44 I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
10:12 PSG extend Marquinhos contract
06:12 Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
05:54 Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
05:23 Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
02:16 Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
00:41 Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez

Facebook