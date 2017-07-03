Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest

Fenerbahce denied reports they are interested in signing Brazil international Dani Alves.

Alves, 34, is heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after being released by Serie A champions Juventus.

But reports on Sunday suggested the Brazilian could be heading to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

However, the 19-time Super Lig champions denied the reports, saying they had no interest in Alves.

"There is news in some of the newspapers today that our club are interested in Dani Alves," a statement read.

"There is no interest from our club with the player. We advise fans that this lie is an unfounded report."

Alves made 32 appearances in all competitions for Juve in 2016-17, helping the club win Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

His expected move to City would see him reunite with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.