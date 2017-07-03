England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal

Everton have announced the signing of Michael Keane in a deal that could reach a club-record fee of £30million.
The England international defender has penned a five-year deal at Goodison Park.
Everton have paid an initial £25m to the Clarets, with a potential £5m more to come, which would match the Toffees' record outlay, the fee they spent to bring Romelu Lukaku to the club from Chelsea.
Having become Burnley's most expensive player in history, Keane said the chance to work with former Netherlands and Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman was too good to turn down.
"I'm absolutely delighted to be at Everton, a fantastic football club with passionate fans and a great tradition and I can't wait to come into training tomorrow to meet all the lads," Keane said.
| We’ve signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a Club-record £30m— Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2017
https://t.co/qifa0F6gCU pic.twitter.com/jkbyIhz145
"First and foremost, the manager was a big factor in me coming to the club. He played in my position when he was a world-class player for a great Barcelona side and a great Dutch side and the style of football he likes to play will suit me, I believe.
"I watched a lot of Everton last season and I believe I really suit how the team likes to play. I feel like this is a great place to come and continue my development as a player.
"He's convinced me that he can still improve me in certain areas of my game. I'm only 24 which, for a centre-half in the Premier League, is relatively young. I've still got a long way to go and I know this and hopefully under his guidance I'll keep improving."
Keane, who had a year left on his Turf Moor contract, had been linked to previous club Manchester United before Victor Lindelof's move from Benfica, with Liverpool also reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old.
But Everton stole in to snap up the centre-back, who received his first two England caps during the March international break, playing against Germany and Lithuania for Gareth Southgate's side.
Keane's arrival adds to the close-season spending at Everton, who have already brought in goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland, Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen from Ajax and Sandro Ramirez from Malaga.
The club may, however, have a battle to hold on to star striker Lukaku, who hit 25 Premier League goals last season and has been linked with a return to former club Chelsea.
|Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton
|England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal
|Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City
|Hakan Calhanoglu completes AC Milan move
|Schmidt persuaded to join Beijing Guoan early
|Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom
|Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
|Roma land Gonalons for €5m
|Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
|West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
|Banega completes Sevilla return
|Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
|Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
|Terry joins Aston Villa
|Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
|WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
|Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
|Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
|De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
|Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
|Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
|Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
|This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
|Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
|Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
|Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
|Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
|Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
|Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas
|Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
|Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
|The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
|Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
|Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
|Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
|Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
|Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
|Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
|History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
|Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
|Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
|West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
|Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
|Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
|Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
|Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
|Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
|Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
|Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
|Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
|Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
|Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
|Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
|Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim
|Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
|Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
|Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
|Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
|CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
|He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
|Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
|Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
|Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
|Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
|Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
|I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
|Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
|Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
|The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
|Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
|Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
|Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
|Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
|Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
|Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
|Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
|Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
|Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
|Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
|Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
|I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
|PSG extend Marquinhos contract
|Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
|Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
|Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
|Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
|Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez