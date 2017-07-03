De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´

Mattia De Sciglio's future will depend on any offers made by Juventus or other interested clubs, the AC Milan defender's agent has said.

The 24-year-old full-back's contract expires next year and it has been reported that he has refused to sign a new deal.

A move before next season is likely if Milan are to avoid losing him for free, with Serie A champions Juventus and Maurizio Sarri's Napoli both heavily linked with bids for the player.

De Sciglio's agent has now suggested that his future is in the hands of anyone who wants to make an offer.

"At this moment, it depends on Juventus or other teams who can get close to the player," Giovanni Branchini told TMW Radio.

"We have a very clear situation with Milan and the rapport is absolutely fine. We’ll see how the transfer window develops."

De Sciglio, who came through the Milan youth ranks, made 27 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17.

Juve are reportedly eager to sign reinforcements at wing-back, with Dani Alves having left the club and Alex Sandro heavily linked with Chelsea.