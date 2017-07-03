Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez

Lars Stindl scored the only goal as Germany prevailed in a thrilling Confederations Cup final against Chile.
It capped a superb couple of weeks in Russia for Joachim Low and his so-called "B team", with the likes of Stindl, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner and stand-in captain Julian Draxler shining as more established stars were given a pass for the competition.
Unsurprisingly, Germany players dominate our team of the tournament, while the defeated finalists are well represented and there is a place for a certain Portuguese superstar.
GOALKEEPER – Claudio Bravo (Chile)
Bravo missed the first two matches as he recuperated from a calf injury but more than made up for lost time with a redemption story in the semi-final, saving all three Portugal penalties to send Chile through. Acquitted himself tidily against Germany and won FIFA Golden Glove.
#ConfedCup | @adidas Golden Ball— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) July 2, 2017
Julian Draxler @adidas Golden Glove
Claudio Bravo @adidas Golden Boot
Timo Werner pic.twitter.com/84DdDZR2OV
RIGHT-BACK – Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
A prodigious talent with maturity beyond his years, Bayern Munich's Kimmich is a cap centurion in waiting. He was deployed at full-back, wing-back and on the right-hand side of a back three by Low during the tournament and never looked out of place.
LEFT-BACK – Jonas Hector (Germany)
While others in the Germany squad face an anxious 12 months, Low will surely look no further than Kimmich and Hector in the wide defensive roles for Russia 2018. The Cologne man revelled in being given licence to provide attacking width for Die Mannschaft as Julian Draxler roved in field and he performed his defensive duties immaculately.
CENTRE-BACK – Gary Medel (Chile)
On the basis of sheer unquestionable tenacity, Medel has a strong claim to being part of the beating heart of an admirable Chile team alongside Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez. Like so many in Juan Antonio Pizzi's side, the tough-tackling 29-year-old seemingly finds an extra gear when in national colours.
CENTRE-BACK – Bruno Alves (Portugal)
The veteran former Porto defender appeared to be taking steps towards retirement when he joined Rangers before the tournament but the Scottish Premier League side will have some player on their hands if Alves can retain this imperious form. In his 300 minutes on the field in Russia, Portugal did not concede a goal.
RIGHT MIDFIELD – Lars Stindl (Germany)
Much of the focus was on the youthful element in Low's squad but Stindl, an accomplished 28-year-old Bundesliga performer who appeared to have missed the boat in terms of international football, providers a real feel-good tale. Performing with the composure of a 50-cap star, he helped himself to three goals, including the winner in the final.
#CHIGER | A third goal of the 2017 #ConfedCup for @DFB_Team_EN's Lars Stindl pic.twitter.com/ejIdHSPQLy— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) July 2, 2017
CENTRAL MIDFIELD – Leon Goretzka (Germany)
The breakout star of the competition, Goretzka was certainly unfortunate to lose out to Draxler in the FIFA Golden Ball stakes. It is easy to see why Bayern Munich covert the 22-year-old, whose athleticism, technical prowess and clinical finishing – his second and third of the tournament against Mexico served as a masterclass in midfield goalscoring – mark him out as a future superstar.
CENTRAL MIDFIELD – Arturo Vidal (Chile)
Chile could not make it three trophies in as many years but it was not for the want of a herculean effort from Vidal. La Roja's driving force. He created more goalscoring opportunities on the road to the final than any other player (13) and in the dying moments in St Petersburg it was he and not Sanchez who looked the most likely to turn things around from open play.
LEFT MIDFIELD – Julian Draxler (Germany)
Paris Saint-Germain winger Draxler revelled in both the captaincy and the attacking freedom granted to him by Low's glorious experiment. His performances in the opener against Australia and the final group win over Cameroon were simply dazzling. He grew into the final but needs a definitive performance against a major nation. Will have his eyes on a starting spot in 12 months' time.
FORWARD – Timo Werner (Germany)
Finding a dependable centre-forward has provided an unusual headache for Low after Miroslav Klose left the international stage but he might have found his man in Werner. The RB Leipzig star carried the form that brought 21 Bundesliga goals to Russia, finishing as the Golden Boot winner – two assists alongside three goals giving him the edge over Goretzka and Stindl despite only earning his first start in the third match
FORWARD – Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Who can argue with man-of-the-match awards in each of Portugal's group games? Well, lots of people, as it happens, given the fan votes to select the best player in each game turned into a popularity contest the Real Madrid superstar was always going to win. Nevertheless, with two goals and a sumptuous assist for Ricardo Quaresma in the opening draw against Mexico, Ronaldo produced more than his share of thrills for an adoring Russian public.
|Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
|Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
|De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
|Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
|Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
|Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
|This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
|Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
|Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
|Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
|Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
|Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
|Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas
|Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
|Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
|The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
|Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
|Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
|Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
|Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
|Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
|Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
|History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
|Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
|Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
|West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
|Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
|Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
|Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
|Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
|Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
|Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
|Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
|Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
|Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
|Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
|Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
|Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim
|Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
|Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
|Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
|Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
|CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
|He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
|Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
|Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
|Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
|Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
|Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
|I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
|Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
|Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
|The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
|Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
|Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
|Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
|Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
|Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
|Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
|Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
|Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
|Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
|Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
|Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
|I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
|PSG extend Marquinhos contract
|Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
|Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
|Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
|Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
|Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez