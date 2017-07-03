Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success

Germany are well used to celebrating winning football tournaments and they were once again toasting success as a 1-0 win over Chile on Sunday sealed the Confederations Cup.

Lars Stindl scored the only goal of the game in St Petersburg as the world champions added this trophy to the European Under-21 Championship they won in Poland on Friday.

Portugal were also celebrating earlier on Sunday after beating Mexico in the third-place play-off.

The all-important teams ahead of the big game in St Petersburg...