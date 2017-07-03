Banega completes Sevilla return

Argentina midfielder Ever Banega has completed a transfer back to Sevilla from Inter.

The LaLiga club announced last month that an agreement in principle had been reached that would see the midfielder move back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on a three-year deal.

Inter have now ratified the deal, which will reportedly see them earn €9million.

Banega moved to San Siro as a free agent in 2016 but struggled to settle in Serie A, making just 22 starts in all competitions for the club.

The 29-year-old, who won back-to-back Europa League titles with Sevilla in 2014-15 and 2015-16, had reportedly been a target for former head coach Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain.