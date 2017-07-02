West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing

West Brom have completed the signing of Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez for an estimated £15million.

Rodriguez is West Brom's first addition ahead of the 2017-18 season and has signed a four-year deal at The Hawthorns.

The 27-year-old will reportedly cost an initial £12m, with a further £3m payable in add-ons, finally moving to West Brom, with Baggies chairman John Williams revealing that they had been trying to strike a deal for Rodriguez over the course of the past year.

"After one or two near misses I'm absolutely buzzing to be here," Rodriguez told his new club's website after the deal went through on Sunday.

"The most important thing for any player is to be wanted – and Tony Pulis and Albion have made it clear just how much they have wanted me to join. That's fantastic for any footballer to hear.

"I'm genuinely delighted to be joining a club of Albion's stature. The team is full of top players and it's pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads."

The Baggies initially announced the deal with a Twitter post, in which the player responded to a fan who had expressed concerns over a lack of signings, before Saints soon confirmed the move.

England international Rodriguez joined Southampton in 2012, with his old club revealing a search for more first-team opportunities was behind his exit.

A Saints statement said: "Everyone at Southampton would like to thank Jay for his hard work, dedication and the significant contribution he made to our success over the past five years. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future."

Rodriguez, who previously played for Burnley, was a regular in his first two seasons at Saints, starring with 15 Premier League goals in 2013-14.

However, an ACL rupture ruled him out of whole 2014-15 campaign and he only made three league starts in the year that followed, an ankle injury causing him further problems.

Last season, Rodriguez was again a fringe player, with only nine of his 24 league appearances being from the start, as he scored five goals.

He won an England cap in a friendly against Chile in November 2013, but has not added to that since his injury woe, which ended any hope of selection for the World Cup in Brazil.