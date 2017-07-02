Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic

Valencia have kickstarted their preparations for the new LaLiga season with the signing of Nemanja Maksimovic.

The Serbia Under-21 midfielder has penned a five-year deal at Mestalla after leaving Astana.

Maksimovic's arrival signifies Valencia's first dip into the transfer market, after making the loans of Simone Zaza and Fabian Orellana into permanent deals.

Valencia are under new stewardship, with Marcelino hoping to improve on Los Che's desperately poor 2016-17 campaign, when they limped to 12th in the league.