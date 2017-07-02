Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´

Joachim Low has issued an ominous warning about the strength in depth available to Germany following their Confederations Cup final victory over Chile on Sunday.
Lars Stindl's first-half goal was enough for Die Mannschaft to win 1-0 at Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, where a young, relatively inexperienced Germany side more than held their own against the tough, seasoned Copa America holders.
Low was thrilled with the efforts of his players after inviting plenty of criticism for picking an experimental squad a year out from the World Cup.
"This is an absolute joy," he told SID.
"We showed unbelievable performances for three weeks and today fought for every metre, too.
"The boys did great, I am unbelievably proud of them. Such a final always has something magical to it.
"Many of our players hadn't played in a final before, they will not forget this match for the rest of their lives.
"In the second half it was a hard and hectic match, the Chileans do not shy away from anything but the boys jumped right into it."
The moment! #DieMannschaft #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/tHrP0JTMVR— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 2, 2017
The likes of Timo Werner and Leon Goretzka, among others, are now likely to be pushing for regular national team berths in the coming 11 months, leaving Low the envy of many international coaches.
"Every player of our squad has certainly improved his position," he said.
"We will benefit from it.
"But we still have some very good players at home."
