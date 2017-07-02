Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move

Jay Rodriguez hopes regular first-team football at West Brom can help him follow new team-mate Jake Livermore into the England squad.
After leaving Southampton to sign a four-year deal with West Brom in a move reportedly worth an initial £12million, potentially rising to £15m with add-ons, the forward cannot wait to get started.
Rodriguez, who previously played for Burnley, was a regular in his first two seasons at Saints, starring with 15 Premier League goals in 2013-14, but an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and then a serious ankle injury meant he only started three Premier League games in the next two campaigns.
The 27-year-old did make 24 top-flight appearances last season, but only nine were starts, thwarting his hopes of reclaiming the England spot he had only just gained prior to his injury woes.
The ACL issue meant Rodriguez was ruled out of the 2014 World Cup and he still only has one cap to his name, which came against Chile in November 2013.
"The team is full of top players and it's pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads," Rodriguez told West Brom's website after his move went through on Sunday.
"And you look at what has happened to Jake after he joined, getting back into the England squad. My aim is to keep improving, keep working hard and hopefully help Albion get better.
"If the England squad opens up for me again as a result, that would be fantastic.
"There is a lot more to come from me. The target is to set our sights as high as possible and be the best that you can be – both as a team and an individual
"I obviously was close up in the two Albion-Southampton games last season and I could see there was a blend of strong players and also flair players. I was impressed and I am buzzing to be joining the group."
Wise words, Jay...#WelcomeJay #WBA pic.twitter.com/rKC6FIdHmX— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 2, 2017
Rodriguez is open to playing as centre forward or wide attacker, as long as he can get consistent game-time.
"I want to be on the pitch and helping the team - wherever that may be, I'm happy to do it," he said.
"I want to score goals and create chances and help the team in that way. As a player, you know it's a short career and you want to maximise every game you play. You want to be the player you can become.
"It's true that there is nothing like regular first-team football for that extra sharpness. That's where you get your form and fitness from; playing regularly is the most important thing."
|Low labels Germany´s success ´an absolute joy´
|Draxler revels in ´deserved´ Germany triumph
|The kids are alright - Draxler, Werner collect Confederations Cup accolades
|Chile and Germany´s passion and pride a fillip for international football
|Jay Rodriguez eyes England return after West Brom move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low´s young hotshots
|Gonalons arrives for Roma medical ahead of €5m move
|Chile 0 Germany 1: Stindl seals glory for Low's young hotshots
|Valencia bolster midfield ranks with Maksimovic
|Neymar: I was embarrassed to speak to Messi
|Oh my god, Adam Lallana is next to me! – Klopp on young Liverpool stars
|History will exonerate ´victim´ FIFA, Blatter claims
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
|Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
|Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
|West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
|Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
|Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
|Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
|Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
|Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
|Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
|Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
|Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
|Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
|Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
|Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
|Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim
|Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
|Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
|Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
|Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
|CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
|He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
|Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
|Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
|Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
|Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
|Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
|I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
|Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
|Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
|The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
|Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
|Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
|Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
|Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
|Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
|Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
|Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
|Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
|Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
|Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
|Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
|I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
|PSG extend Marquinhos contract
|Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
|Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
|Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
|Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
|Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez