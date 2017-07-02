CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow

Zamalek's hopes of CAF Champions League progression were dealt a major blow as they suffered a shock 3-1 away defeat to CAPS United of Zimbabwe.

Two goals in the final 15 minutes from forward Brian Abbas Amidu proved decisive on Sunday after Ronald Pfumbidzai and Stanley Ohawuchi exchanged first-half strikes.

Five-time winners Zamalek would have moved level with Group B pace-setters USM Alger and Al-Ahli Tripoli on eight points with a victory, but instead they drop to bottom on five, with CAPS moving above them into third on six.

That leaves everything to play for on July 9 - the final matchday - when Zamalek are at home to Al-Ahli and Alger host CAPS.