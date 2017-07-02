Related

Article

Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims

2 July 2017 14:21

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has pledged over £19,000 to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Spain Under-21 defender Bellerin vowed to donate £50 for every minute he played in La Rojita's European Championship.

Having played 381 minutes as Spain reached the final, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Germany, Bellerin has racked up £19,050 in donations.

At least 80 people are missing and presumed dead after the disaster in North Kensington, London last month.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling also made a "substantial" donation to victims of the fire earlier this week.

Sponsored links

Sunday 2 July

16:17 Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
15:10 Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
14:21 Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
14:12 Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
13:45 Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
13:37 Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
12:48 Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
12:05 Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
11:47 Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
11:09 Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
10:14 Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
06:54 MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
05:02 Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
04:45 Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
03:43 Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
01:05 United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim

Saturday 1 July

23:51 Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
23:30 Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
23:07 Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
20:59 Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
20:51 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
20:32 CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
19:24 He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
18:25 Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
18:25 Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
18:09 Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
17:41 Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
17:25 Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
17:08 I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
16:27 Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
16:17 Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
15:57 The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
15:16 Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
15:03 Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
14:45 Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
14:23 Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
14:11 Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
13:37 Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
13:06 Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
12:59 Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
12:50 Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
12:23 Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
12:08 Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
10:44 I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
10:12 PSG extend Marquinhos contract
06:12 Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
05:54 Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
05:23 Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
02:16 Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
00:41 Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez

Friday 30 June

23:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Bravo´s big bag and good omens for Germany
23:17 Al Merreikh take second place and Sudanese bragging rights
22:42 Germany U21 1 Spain U21 0: Asensio, Saul & Co denied as Weiser seals title
22:13 Now you see me, now you don´t - Ronaldinho steals the show for Barcelona legends
21:41 Chelsea cleared of €32m Salah bill
21:01 Huddersfield continue Premier League preparation with Lossl capture
20:39 Surpass PSG and win Ligue 1 - Mariano sets bold Lyon targets after Real Madrid exit
19:52 Tello to join Real Betis from Barcelona in €5m deal
19:20 Bravo ´would love´ to have Sanchez at Man City
18:56 Lyon land Real Madrid striker Mariano
18:51 Arsenal boosted: Lacazette ´wants to leave´ Lyon
18:47 Pellegrini seals €10m Roma return
18:34 Confederations Cup diary: Valderrama pt 2, sneaky Sanchez and that clown in goal
18:27 Fabio Borini to AC Milan and five of the best ´WTF´ transfers
18:16 Portugal v Mexico: Pepe backs Ronaldo over third-place play-off absence
17:55 Fabio Borini completes shock AC Milan move
17:34 Everton confirm Onyekuru capture, Anderlecht loan
17:31 Ogbonna hopes to kick on after penning West Ham deal
17:14 Chile v Germany: Bravo wants to give more joy to La Roja fans
16:58 Fredy Guarin extends Shanghai Shenhua deal
16:39 Barcelona exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause
16:31 Aulas close to appointing Juninho as Lyon sporting director
16:02 Utrecht defender Ramon Leeuwin in hospital after being hit by scooter
15:06 Chelsea forward Pedro dreading Costa exit
14:37 Futures settled? - Mbappe, Lemar and Sidibe all feature as Monaco unveil new kit
14:31 Karsdorp to undergo knee surgery after €19m Roma switch
13:53 Wenger doesn´t want to be challenged – Robson slams Arsenal´s treatment of Sanchez
13:18 Ranieri defends Donnarumma: Real Madrid move would not be for money
13:04 My future is clear but I can´t tell you - Sanchez teases Arsenal over summer intentions
13:03 The seven Chelsea players sold for more than £20m Nathan Ake
12:27 Sneijder plans Sampdoria switch as Galatasaray confirm Belhanda arrival
12:03 Hulk banned for protesting suspension of fellow Shanghai SIPG star Oscar
10:56 Mooy joins Huddersfield for club-record £8m fee
10:30 ´Phenomenon´ Mbappe told by former Monaco team-mate Germain to stay with Ligue 1 champions
10:21 Wagner extends Huddersfield Town contract
09:50 Is Nathan Ake another youngster Chelsea sold too soon?
09:25 Ake excited by Bournemouth challenge after Chelsea switch
09:03 Bournemouth complete club-record signing of Chelsea defender Ake
08:48 Hernandez ´disillusioned´ after Germany defeat
08:40 Bierhoff: Confederations Cup displays turn up heat on Germany stars
06:22 Suso wants AC Milan stay
04:12 New York City 3 Minnesota United 1: Villa scores solo stunner as hosts rally
04:06 Pogba: I forgot about world-record fee after a week
03:02 We won three trophies – Pogba dismisses United critics
02:18 Madrid target Ceballos will decide future after U21 Euros
01:14 Gazidis claims Arsenal ´looking for top-quality players´
01:04 James should do what makes him happy – Falcao
01:03 Saul wants ´more money´ at Atletico amid Barca links
00:46 Collectively they have won - Low lavishes praise on Germany youngsters
00:42 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Rudiger leads Germany celebrations but absent Ronaldo steals the sh

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 +0 0
7 Everton 0 +0 0
8 Huddersfield Town 0 +0 0
9 Leicester City 0 +0 0
10 Liverpool 0 +0 0
11 Manchester City 0 +0 0
12 Manchester United 0 +0 0
13 Newcastle United 0 +0 0
14 Southampton 0 +0 0
15 Stoke City 0 +0 0
16 Swansea City 0 +0 0
17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 +0 0
18 Watford 0 +0 0
19 West Bromwich … 0 +0 0
20 West Ham United 0 +0 0

Facebook