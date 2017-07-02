Related

Article

Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims

2 July 2017 17:29

Jean-Michel Aulas has denied reports Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette is in London to undergo a medical and indicated the Gunners have not met Lyon's asking price for the striker.

According to French publication Le Progres, the 26-year-old centre-forward has arrived in England prior to finalising a switch to Emirates Stadium.

Writing on Twitter, the Lyon president described the story as "false" and claimed Arsenal's initial offer was below the Ligue 1 club's valuation of their star attacker.

Aulas has previously said the Premier League side must part with €65million to prise Lacazette away from Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

"False information from Le Progres about the eventual transfer of Alex L," he tweeted.

"He's not in London. The first offer was €45m!"

A product of Lyon's academy, Lacazette has scored 100 goals in 203 league appearances for Les Gones.

Sponsored links

Sunday 2 July

18:39 CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
18:11 Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
17:29 Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
16:59 West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
16:39 Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
16:17 Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
15:39 Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
15:10 Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
14:21 Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
14:12 Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
13:45 Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
13:37 Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
12:48 Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
12:05 Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
11:47 Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
11:09 Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
10:14 Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
06:54 MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
05:02 Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
04:45 Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
03:43 Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
01:05 United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim

Saturday 1 July

23:51 Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
23:30 Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
23:07 Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
20:59 Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
20:51 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
20:32 CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
19:24 He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
18:25 Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
18:25 Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
18:09 Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
17:41 Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
17:25 Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
17:08 I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
16:27 Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
16:17 Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
15:57 The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
15:16 Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
15:03 Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
14:45 Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
14:23 Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
14:11 Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
13:37 Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
13:06 Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
12:59 Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
12:50 Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
12:23 Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
12:08 Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
10:44 I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
10:12 PSG extend Marquinhos contract
06:12 Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
05:54 Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
05:23 Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
02:16 Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
00:41 Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez

Friday 30 June

23:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Bravo´s big bag and good omens for Germany
23:17 Al Merreikh take second place and Sudanese bragging rights
22:42 Germany U21 1 Spain U21 0: Asensio, Saul & Co denied as Weiser seals title
22:13 Now you see me, now you don´t - Ronaldinho steals the show for Barcelona legends
21:41 Chelsea cleared of €32m Salah bill
21:01 Huddersfield continue Premier League preparation with Lossl capture
20:39 Surpass PSG and win Ligue 1 - Mariano sets bold Lyon targets after Real Madrid exit
19:52 Tello to join Real Betis from Barcelona in €5m deal
19:20 Bravo ´would love´ to have Sanchez at Man City
18:56 Lyon land Real Madrid striker Mariano
18:51 Arsenal boosted: Lacazette ´wants to leave´ Lyon
18:47 Pellegrini seals €10m Roma return
18:34 Confederations Cup diary: Valderrama pt 2, sneaky Sanchez and that clown in goal
18:27 Fabio Borini to AC Milan and five of the best ´WTF´ transfers
18:16 Portugal v Mexico: Pepe backs Ronaldo over third-place play-off absence
17:55 Fabio Borini completes shock AC Milan move
17:34 Everton confirm Onyekuru capture, Anderlecht loan
17:31 Ogbonna hopes to kick on after penning West Ham deal
17:14 Chile v Germany: Bravo wants to give more joy to La Roja fans
16:58 Fredy Guarin extends Shanghai Shenhua deal
16:39 Barcelona exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause
16:31 Aulas close to appointing Juninho as Lyon sporting director
16:02 Utrecht defender Ramon Leeuwin in hospital after being hit by scooter
15:06 Chelsea forward Pedro dreading Costa exit
14:37 Futures settled? - Mbappe, Lemar and Sidibe all feature as Monaco unveil new kit
14:31 Karsdorp to undergo knee surgery after €19m Roma switch
13:53 Wenger doesn´t want to be challenged – Robson slams Arsenal´s treatment of Sanchez
13:18 Ranieri defends Donnarumma: Real Madrid move would not be for money
13:04 My future is clear but I can´t tell you - Sanchez teases Arsenal over summer intentions
13:03 The seven Chelsea players sold for more than £20m Nathan Ake
12:27 Sneijder plans Sampdoria switch as Galatasaray confirm Belhanda arrival
12:03 Hulk banned for protesting suspension of fellow Shanghai SIPG star Oscar
10:56 Mooy joins Huddersfield for club-record £8m fee
10:30 ´Phenomenon´ Mbappe told by former Monaco team-mate Germain to stay with Ligue 1 champions
10:21 Wagner extends Huddersfield Town contract
09:50 Is Nathan Ake another youngster Chelsea sold too soon?
09:25 Ake excited by Bournemouth challenge after Chelsea switch
09:03 Bournemouth complete club-record signing of Chelsea defender Ake
08:48 Hernandez ´disillusioned´ after Germany defeat
08:40 Bierhoff: Confederations Cup displays turn up heat on Germany stars
06:22 Suso wants AC Milan stay
04:12 New York City 3 Minnesota United 1: Villa scores solo stunner as hosts rally
04:06 Pogba: I forgot about world-record fee after a week
03:02 We won three trophies – Pogba dismisses United critics
02:18 Madrid target Ceballos will decide future after U21 Euros
01:14 Gazidis claims Arsenal ´looking for top-quality players´
01:04 James should do what makes him happy – Falcao
01:03 Saul wants ´more money´ at Atletico amid Barca links
00:46 Collectively they have won - Low lavishes praise on Germany youngsters
00:42 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Rudiger leads Germany celebrations but absent Ronaldo steals the sh

Facebook