Jean-Michel Aulas has denied reports Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette is in London to undergo a medical and indicated the Gunners have not met Lyon's asking price for the striker.
According to French publication Le Progres, the 26-year-old centre-forward has arrived in England prior to finalising a switch to Emirates Stadium.
Writing on Twitter, the Lyon president described the story as "false" and claimed Arsenal's initial offer was below the Ligue 1 club's valuation of their star attacker.
Aulas has previously said the Premier League side must part with €65million to prise Lacazette away from Parc Olympique Lyonnais.
@OL @Le_Progres Fausses ls informations du Progrès:l'éventuel transfert d'Alex L celui ci n'est pas à Londres la1 ère offre était de 45 m€ !— Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) July 2, 2017
"False information from Le Progres about the eventual transfer of Alex L," he tweeted.
"He's not in London. The first offer was €45m!"
A product of Lyon's academy, Lacazette has scored 100 goals in 203 league appearances for Les Gones.
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
|Stay at AC Milan and learn from your mistakes – Zoff urges Donnarumma to end transfer saga
|Arsenal target Lacazette not in London, Lyon president claims
|West Brom complete Jay Rodriguez signing
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos´ side seal third spot
|Baoding Rongda president resigns after U-turn on Chinese league quit threat
|Portugal 2 Mexico 1 (aet): Silva completes comeback as Santos' side seal third spot
|Klopp still ´not sure´ on Liverpool´s best formation after Salah buy
|Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims
|Calhanoglu flies in for AC Milan medical
|Pizarro leaves Werder Bremen
|Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal
|Confederations Cup final: Sanchez and Draxler primed to fill Ronaldo void
|Roma president Pallotta slams fans for ´lack of faith´
|Ronaldo´s Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examined
|Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw
|Kimmich wants regular football at ´fantastic´ Bayern Munich
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger hurt as Fire go top, Earthquakes win Clasico
|Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|Mexico 2 Paraguay 1: Hosts win again ahead of Gold Cup
|United States 2 Ghana 1: Debutant Dwyer stakes a claim
|Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
|Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
|Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
|Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
|CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
|He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
|Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
|Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
|Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
|Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
|Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
|I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
|Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
|Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
|The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
|Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
|Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
|Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
|Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
|Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
|Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
|Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
|Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
|Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
|Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
|Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
|I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
|PSG extend Marquinhos contract
|Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
|Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
|Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
|Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
|Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Bravo´s big bag and good omens for Germany
|Al Merreikh take second place and Sudanese bragging rights
|Germany U21 1 Spain U21 0: Asensio, Saul & Co denied as Weiser seals title
|Now you see me, now you don´t - Ronaldinho steals the show for Barcelona legends
|Chelsea cleared of €32m Salah bill
|Huddersfield continue Premier League preparation with Lossl capture
|Surpass PSG and win Ligue 1 - Mariano sets bold Lyon targets after Real Madrid exit
|Tello to join Real Betis from Barcelona in €5m deal
|Bravo ´would love´ to have Sanchez at Man City
|Lyon land Real Madrid striker Mariano
|Arsenal boosted: Lacazette ´wants to leave´ Lyon
|Pellegrini seals €10m Roma return
|Confederations Cup diary: Valderrama pt 2, sneaky Sanchez and that clown in goal
|Fabio Borini to AC Milan and five of the best ´WTF´ transfers
|Portugal v Mexico: Pepe backs Ronaldo over third-place play-off absence
|Fabio Borini completes shock AC Milan move
|Everton confirm Onyekuru capture, Anderlecht loan
|Ogbonna hopes to kick on after penning West Ham deal
|Chile v Germany: Bravo wants to give more joy to La Roja fans
|Fredy Guarin extends Shanghai Shenhua deal
|Barcelona exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause
|Aulas close to appointing Juninho as Lyon sporting director
|Utrecht defender Ramon Leeuwin in hospital after being hit by scooter
|Chelsea forward Pedro dreading Costa exit
|Futures settled? - Mbappe, Lemar and Sidibe all feature as Monaco unveil new kit
|Karsdorp to undergo knee surgery after €19m Roma switch
|Wenger doesn´t want to be challenged – Robson slams Arsenal´s treatment of Sanchez
|Ranieri defends Donnarumma: Real Madrid move would not be for money
|My future is clear but I can´t tell you - Sanchez teases Arsenal over summer intentions
|The seven Chelsea players sold for more than £20m Nathan Ake
|Sneijder plans Sampdoria switch as Galatasaray confirm Belhanda arrival
|Hulk banned for protesting suspension of fellow Shanghai SIPG star Oscar
|Mooy joins Huddersfield for club-record £8m fee
|´Phenomenon´ Mbappe told by former Monaco team-mate Germain to stay with Ligue 1 champions
|Wagner extends Huddersfield Town contract
|Is Nathan Ake another youngster Chelsea sold too soon?
|Ake excited by Bournemouth challenge after Chelsea switch
|Bournemouth complete club-record signing of Chelsea defender Ake
|Hernandez ´disillusioned´ after Germany defeat
|Bierhoff: Confederations Cup displays turn up heat on Germany stars
|Suso wants AC Milan stay
|New York City 3 Minnesota United 1: Villa scores solo stunner as hosts rally
|Pogba: I forgot about world-record fee after a week
|We won three trophies – Pogba dismisses United critics
|Madrid target Ceballos will decide future after U21 Euros
|Gazidis claims Arsenal ´looking for top-quality players´
|James should do what makes him happy – Falcao
|Saul wants ´more money´ at Atletico amid Barca links
|Collectively they have won - Low lavishes praise on Germany youngsters
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Rudiger leads Germany celebrations but absent Ronaldo steals the sh