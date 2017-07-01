Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna

Bologna have announced the signing of Andrea Poli from AC Milan on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old had fallen out of favour at San Siro and started only 13 Serie A matches last season under coach Vincenzo Montella.

With Milan investing heavily in players including midfielder Franck Kessie, Poli was allowed to link up with fellow Serie A side Bologna.

"I watched Bologna this season, as I always had a strong feeling with the side," Poli said. "I'm happy to be here and can't wait to get started."

Poli has won five Italy caps, but he has not featured for the Azzurri since making a brief cameo as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Norway 2014.