Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding

Dubbed the "Wedding of the Century", stars and celebrities were out in force as Lionel Messi and long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo tied the knot.

There was plenty of glitz and glamour in Rosario to celebrate Messi's marriage in his hometown on Friday.

Barcelona team-mates Neymar, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano and Jordi Alba were among those to witness Messi marry his childhood sweetheart in Argentina.

Neymar – part of the famed 'MSN' alongside Messi and Suarez at Camp Nou – provided an insight into the celebrations as he congratulated the five-time Ballon d'Or and his bride on Instagram.