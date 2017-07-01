Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´

Joshua Kimmich's "pure passion" will ensure he has a great career at international level, according to Germany coach Joachim Low.
The Bayern Munich defender has been one of Germany's most impressive players at the Confederations Cup, starring at right-back as Low's inexperienced side have progressed to the final.
Germany face Chile in Sunday's showpiece and Low hailed Kimmich as one of the leading lights in his squad.
"I am full of praise in every respect," Low told TZ. "When he was in the European Championship for the first time last year, he convinced me with his performance, his body language and his performance on the pitch from day one.
"From the first practice he showed that he wants to win a place in the squad and wants to be at the European Championship. I appreciate this unflinching will and the charisma of the man. Every action from Jo is 100 per cent pure passion.
"At the moment, he's very strong, and he's versatile and can play different positions. In his younger years, he brings a lot of tactical understanding and implements it quickly. That makes him so valuable to us.
"With Jo, I really feel that he has a great career ahead of him. With a high number of international games."
"We’re already looking forward to returning in summer 2018" - An open letter from Julian #Draxler to Russia's fans: https://t.co/noqBS7ylo9 pic.twitter.com/2O5nTq0lOA— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 30, 2017
Low had been criticised for leaving star names such as Mesut Ozil, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos out of his Confederations Cup squad, but the coach's decision was justified in style as Germany battered Mexico 4-1 in the semi-final.
And Low believes it has been an important learning experience ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia, with Germany seeking to defend the title they won in Brazil three years ago.
"It's a lot of fun with the boys," Low added. "They provide good conditions and are very successful. You can feel that.
"Not only do they develop individually here. I feel that a team has emerged here. It is more basic than with the regular players, because we basically started at zero three weeks ago, as far as our philosophy and the procedures in the national team are concerned.
"It is primarily about collecting insights, expanding the spectrum, developing players and creating competition. This is important, not only for the World Cup next summer, but also for the next two, three years."
