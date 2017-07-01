Related

Article

Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan

1 July 2017 20:51

The Confederations Cup will come to an end on Sunday as Germany and Chile face off for a second time in the competition for the trophy.

Before the two finalists do battle in St Petersburg, Portugal and Mexico will contest the third-place play-off and all four teams have been limbering up ahead of the last two games of the tournament.

Germany's hero of the semi-final Leon Goretzka took in the sights of St Petersburg with team-mate Joshua Kimmich, while Claudio Bravo was getting in more practise after his efforts in the shoot-out with Portugal booked Chile's spot in the showpiece.

Portugal were all smiles in training despite their defeat but, after leaving camp to see his newborn twins for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo took some time to top up his tan.

Here's a snapshot of the goings on across Russia on social media...

Julian Draxler revealed had an unconventional bit of carry-on luggage for Germany's flight to St Petersburg.

Goretzka and Kimmich wasted no time in doing a bit of sightseeing.

But Joachim Low clearly had no time for such exploits, overseeing training with a stern face.

Bravo may be required to perform heroics again in the final, and the Chile shot-stopper has been making sure he is ready.

Alexis Sanchez reiterated that his focus is only on Chile, and not on talk of a move from Arsenal to Manchester City.

 

CHILE

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on

Mexico struck a pose for a team photo ahead of the third-place play-off, with Guillermo Ochoa front and centre as he took the weight off his feet.

Portugal were similarly smiley as they went through their preparations.

But Ronaldo may have had the best day of anyone on Saturday, as he made the most of his time off.

 

B dia

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Sponsored links

Saturday 1 July

23:30 Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
23:07 Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
20:59 Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
20:51 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
20:32 CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
19:24 He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
18:25 Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
18:25 Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
18:09 Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
17:41 Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
17:25 Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
17:08 I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
16:27 Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
16:17 Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
15:57 The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
15:16 Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
15:03 Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
14:45 Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
14:23 Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
14:11 Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
13:37 Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
13:06 Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
12:59 Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
12:50 Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
12:23 Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
12:08 Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
10:44 I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
10:12 PSG extend Marquinhos contract
06:12 Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
05:54 Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
05:23 Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
02:16 Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
00:41 Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez

Friday 30 June

23:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Bravo´s big bag and good omens for Germany
23:17 Al Merreikh take second place and Sudanese bragging rights
22:42 Germany U21 1 Spain U21 0: Asensio, Saul & Co denied as Weiser seals title
22:13 Now you see me, now you don´t - Ronaldinho steals the show for Barcelona legends
21:41 Chelsea cleared of €32m Salah bill
21:01 Huddersfield continue Premier League preparation with Lossl capture
20:39 Surpass PSG and win Ligue 1 - Mariano sets bold Lyon targets after Real Madrid exit
19:52 Tello to join Real Betis from Barcelona in €5m deal
19:20 Bravo ´would love´ to have Sanchez at Man City
18:56 Lyon land Real Madrid striker Mariano
18:51 Arsenal boosted: Lacazette ´wants to leave´ Lyon
18:47 Pellegrini seals €10m Roma return
18:34 Confederations Cup diary: Valderrama pt 2, sneaky Sanchez and that clown in goal
18:27 Fabio Borini to AC Milan and five of the best ´WTF´ transfers
18:16 Portugal v Mexico: Pepe backs Ronaldo over third-place play-off absence
17:55 Fabio Borini completes shock AC Milan move
17:34 Everton confirm Onyekuru capture, Anderlecht loan
17:31 Ogbonna hopes to kick on after penning West Ham deal
17:14 Chile v Germany: Bravo wants to give more joy to La Roja fans
16:58 Fredy Guarin extends Shanghai Shenhua deal
16:39 Barcelona exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause
16:31 Aulas close to appointing Juninho as Lyon sporting director
16:02 Utrecht defender Ramon Leeuwin in hospital after being hit by scooter
15:06 Chelsea forward Pedro dreading Costa exit
14:37 Futures settled? - Mbappe, Lemar and Sidibe all feature as Monaco unveil new kit
14:31 Karsdorp to undergo knee surgery after €19m Roma switch
13:53 Wenger doesn´t want to be challenged – Robson slams Arsenal´s treatment of Sanchez
13:18 Ranieri defends Donnarumma: Real Madrid move would not be for money
13:04 My future is clear but I can´t tell you - Sanchez teases Arsenal over summer intentions
13:03 The seven Chelsea players sold for more than £20m Nathan Ake
12:27 Sneijder plans Sampdoria switch as Galatasaray confirm Belhanda arrival
12:03 Hulk banned for protesting suspension of fellow Shanghai SIPG star Oscar
10:56 Mooy joins Huddersfield for club-record £8m fee
10:30 ´Phenomenon´ Mbappe told by former Monaco team-mate Germain to stay with Ligue 1 champions
10:21 Wagner extends Huddersfield Town contract
09:50 Is Nathan Ake another youngster Chelsea sold too soon?
09:25 Ake excited by Bournemouth challenge after Chelsea switch
09:03 Bournemouth complete club-record signing of Chelsea defender Ake
08:48 Hernandez ´disillusioned´ after Germany defeat
08:40 Bierhoff: Confederations Cup displays turn up heat on Germany stars
06:22 Suso wants AC Milan stay
04:12 New York City 3 Minnesota United 1: Villa scores solo stunner as hosts rally
04:06 Pogba: I forgot about world-record fee after a week
03:02 We won three trophies – Pogba dismisses United critics
02:18 Madrid target Ceballos will decide future after U21 Euros
01:14 Gazidis claims Arsenal ´looking for top-quality players´
01:04 James should do what makes him happy – Falcao
01:03 Saul wants ´more money´ at Atletico amid Barca links
00:46 Collectively they have won - Low lavishes praise on Germany youngsters
00:42 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Rudiger leads Germany celebrations but absent Ronaldo steals the sh

Thursday 29 June

23:59 Goretzka: Germany have point to prove against Chile
23:50 Low braced for Chile challenge
22:18 Masterful Goretzka evokes Ballack and Effenberg in downing Mexico
22:06 Germany 4 Mexico 1: Low´s rampant rookies book Chile final showdown
21:22 Sunderland confirm Grayson appointment
21:06 Germany 4 Mexico 1: Low's rampant rookies book Chile final showdown
20:32 Montpellier president Louis Nicollin dies
20:22 Confederations Cup Diary: A lengthy supermarket trip, Sochi mimes and pouting Portuguese
20:07 Schalke snap up defender Insua
19:54 Cristiano Ronaldo shares snap of newborn twins
19:39 Celta Vigo keen on Nolito return
19:18 Hahn swaps Gladbach for Hamburg
19:01 Llorente breaks arm in freak off-season accident
18:44 Valbuena relishing Van Persie link up at Fenerbahce
18:29 Private security, Aguero´s popstar partner and the Queen of Spain´s dress designer: Everything you n
18:29 Ronaldo can´t get better than ´best in the world´ Real Madrid - Arbeloa
17:58 Lyon sign Mendy but Ghezzal and Gonalons to depart
17:46 Alves free to join Man City after Juventus release
17:40 Defoe backs Sunderland revival in heartfelt farewell
17:08 Galatasaray wrap up Gomis deal and confirm Belhanda talks
16:41 Betis president denies Madrid Ceballos contact
16:38 Arsenal riches make Sanchez swoop hard for Bayern - Kahn
16:01 Ex-Man Utd star backs Mourinho to turn Old Trafford draws into wins
15:30 England striker Defoe completes return to Bournemouth
15:03 Priceless: Has Monaco star Kylian Mbappe sent a warning to Real Madrid and Arsenal?
13:57 Sunderland turn to Grayson, as Short pledges to stay
13:25 West Ham desperate to sign strikers to supplement injury-prone Carroll - Gold
13:03 Bundesliga fixtures: Bayern´s one-two punch vs Dortmund & Leipzig and Champions League headache
12:57 Bundesliga fixtures: Borussia Dortmund face tricky dates with Bayern Munich
12:25 Unrepentant Warner says World Cup favours won´t stop
12:20 Bundesliga fixtures: Champions Bayern Munich start against Leverkusen
12:17 De Laurentiis expects Reina to stay
10:58 Brilliant Balotelli and demolishing Brazil - Germany´s semi-finals under Low
10:12 Bayern Munich out of Alexis Sanchez race: You cannot pay €100m for older players
09:25 Shocking penalty shoot-out stat highlights Claudio Bravo´s Man City woe
09:04 Brazilian striker given 15-game ban for spitting at opponent
08:18 Griezmann vital to Atletico Madrid´s global ambitions – Garcia
05:37 Kalac: Totti would find it difficult in A-League
05:13 Mexico 1 Ghana 0: Hernandez sinks African visitors
05:07 De Boer: I binge-watched Netflix after Inter sacking
04:13 Mexico 1 Ghana 0: Hernandez sinks African visitors
03:58 Ronaldo confirms birth of two children
02:50 Saul won´t be leaving Atletico as Cerezo confirms talks with Ibrahimovic´s family
01:50 The symbol of Sweden – Ibrahimovic offers sneak peek of statue
00:52 Portugal penalty flops are still heroes - Santos
00:48 Chapecoense to play Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7
00:30 Chile triumph down to Bravo penalty preparations - Pizzi

Liga MX table

# Team MP D P
1 América 0 +0 0
2 Atlas 0 +0 0
3 Cruz Azul 0 +0 0
4 Guadalajara 0 +0 0
5 León 0 +0 0
6 Lobos BUAP 0 +0 0
7 Monterrey 0 +0 0
8 Morelia 0 +0 0
9 Necaxa 0 +0 0
10 Pachuca 0 +0 0
11 Puebla 0 +0 0
12 Pumas UNAM 0 +0 0
13 Querétaro 0 +0 0
14 Santos Laguna 0 +0 0
15 Tigres UANL 0 +0 0
16 Tijuana 0 +0 0
17 Toluca 0 +0 0
18 Veracruz 0 +0 0

Facebook