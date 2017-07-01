Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains

Confederations Cup final eve brought freebies, free jazz and odd nicknames.
Germany take on Chile on Sunday in a keenly anticipated clash. As Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low rightly pointed out, these are the two best team to have taken part in this tournament and there are no others who really make much of an argument.
But is this set to be the final final and what will the response be in a fanzone with a difference?
THIS COULD BE THE LAST TIME, MAYBE THE LAST TIME. I DON'T KNOW
FIFA president Gianni Infantino headed the Confederations Cup closing news conference at St Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium on Saturday. There were still pre-match briefings from Arturo Vidal, Juan Antonio Pizzi, Julian Draxler and Joachim Low to come, but let's not split hairs.
Infantino was in buoyant mood initially, praising the tournament for not suffering from problems of hooliganism or racism.
Even if that seemed like a pretty low bar to set, it felt like the Swiss was ready to declare we'd all be doing this again in four years' time, somewhere other than 2022 World Cup host Qatar given the problems associated with a June/July tournament in the Middle Eastern country. Not so.
"First of all, the future of the Confederations Cup is the final that will be played tomorrow," Infantino said. "What happens after that is something that, as always in FIFA since I arrived, we will analyse. When we come to a conclusion we will take a decision. At this stage maybe there is not more to say."
Riffing on his controversial expansion of the World Cup, Infantino added: "Maybe we will expand the Confederations Cup to 48 teams. But maybe not."
ONLY DRINKS SPILLED, WITH ANY LUCK
Competition organisers in St Petersburg have picked a striking location for the city's fan park during this competition.
The complex is overlooked by the stunning Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood - one of St Petersburg's most iconic landmarks.
Built on the site where Emperor Alexander II was assassinated and with construction completed during the reign of Nicholas II, the church's stunning and intricate spiral towers are a dazzling feature of the city's picturesque skyline.
All in all, not a bad place to grab food and drink and watch the match.
Evening stroll around the picturesque St Petersburg. Plenty of Chile fans in play already. pic.twitter.com/xgUkv2QFk8— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 30, 2017
LOAD UP ON JAZZ, BRING YOUR FRIENDS
The fanzone has all the features we've come to expect, including a sprawling stage area with a big screen.
The band playing on Friday night might have unveiled their calling card or just thought it was time to let it all hang out before a sparse crowd.
Either way, leave it to Confederations Cup 2017 to bring you one of the more unusual takes on Nirvana's seminal grunge anthem 'Smells Like Teen Spirt' that you're ever likely to hear.
Here's to these lads being back in 12 months time with their free jazz take on Smells Like Teen Spirit #ConfedCup2017 #CHIGER @OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/qpnxkGwHW0— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) July 1, 2017
HAT'S AMAZING
Following the final news conference and the Chile one after it but before Germany's later on Saturday, the media centre at Krestovsky Stadium staged a meet-and-greet with delegations from the seven World Cup host cities who have not staged Confederations Cup matches.
Representatives from Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Samara, Saransk, Rostov and Yekaterinburg all lined up to wax lyrical about their wonderful cities and their shiny new stadiums, completed or otherwise.
But gleaning such information was soon a secondary concern to most journalists when it became clear free stuff was on the agenda. Most cities were dishing out the obligatory notepads and pens but a special mention should go to Nizhny Novgorod, who threw in a sleeping mask, a pair of slippers, a drawstring bag and a baseball cap reminding us of our occupation. Marvellous.
***FREE TAT KLAXON*** pic.twitter.com/pmjFto1bXJ— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) July 1, 2017
SWEET NICKNAME BAFFLES SOROKIN
While running through his list of what Russia 2017 has done so incredibly well, the entirely unbiased chief executive of the organising committee Alexei Sorokin had to admit the native population had left him stumped.
Fans have been delighted by trains providing free transport between competition venues, although these have been given a nickname that leaves Sorokin perplexed.
"The fans call them 'plushki' in Russia, which is a small cake," he explained. "I have no idea why. The etymology is obscure."
Sorokin is not the only one.
|Mbappe knows ´we want to keep him´ - Jardim offers Monaco fans hope
|Confederations Cup Diary: Curtain call for the Confeds, grunge jazz and cake trains
|Sagnol proud to return to ´much bigger´ Bayern
|Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan
|CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away
|He shoots, he scores! Kane on target with romantic proposal
|Goretzka: I haven´t reached my peak yet
|Zenit sign Paredes from Roma for up to €27m
|Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to Confed shoot-out
|Ancelotti criticises Lewandowski´s representatives
|Draxler urges Germany not to be ´caught off balance´ by Chile
|I like Alexis - Bayern boss Ancelotti open to Sanchez move
|Schalke planning to keep Bayern target Goretzka
|Poli leaves AC Milan for Bologna
|The best things in life are free: Ibrahimovic, Pepe and Terry lead Europe´s best free agents
|Chelsea sign former Man City goalkeeper Caballero
|Infantino hails VAR as ´the future of football´
|Chile the world´s best if they beat Germany, says Vidal
|Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting
|Southampton bring in Bednarek and hand new deals to Stephens and Gallagher
|Shall I do a Russian dance? Mutko fury at ongoing doping allegations
|Chelsea to sign 16-year-old defender Ampadu
|Low hails Kimmich´s ´pure passion´
|Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026
|Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings
|Stoke give injured Ireland six-month deal to prove fitness
|I´m screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision
|PSG extend Marquinhos contract
|Ronaldinho told Barca fan Bryant that Messi would be greatest ever
|Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 1: Kaka´s men end skid in MLS
|Neymar and Dani Alves celebrate Messi´s wedding
|Buffon tells Milan´s Donnarumma: Do what makes you happy
|Deulofeu wants Barcelona spot alongside Messi, Neymar & Suarez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Bravo´s big bag and good omens for Germany
|Al Merreikh take second place and Sudanese bragging rights
|Germany U21 1 Spain U21 0: Asensio, Saul & Co denied as Weiser seals title
|Now you see me, now you don´t - Ronaldinho steals the show for Barcelona legends
|Chelsea cleared of €32m Salah bill
|Huddersfield continue Premier League preparation with Lossl capture
|Surpass PSG and win Ligue 1 - Mariano sets bold Lyon targets after Real Madrid exit
|Tello to join Real Betis from Barcelona in €5m deal
|Bravo ´would love´ to have Sanchez at Man City
|Lyon land Real Madrid striker Mariano
|Arsenal boosted: Lacazette ´wants to leave´ Lyon
|Pellegrini seals €10m Roma return
|Confederations Cup diary: Valderrama pt 2, sneaky Sanchez and that clown in goal
|Fabio Borini to AC Milan and five of the best ´WTF´ transfers
|Portugal v Mexico: Pepe backs Ronaldo over third-place play-off absence
|Fabio Borini completes shock AC Milan move
|Everton confirm Onyekuru capture, Anderlecht loan
|Ogbonna hopes to kick on after penning West Ham deal
|Chile v Germany: Bravo wants to give more joy to La Roja fans
|Fredy Guarin extends Shanghai Shenhua deal
|Barcelona exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause
|Aulas close to appointing Juninho as Lyon sporting director
|Utrecht defender Ramon Leeuwin in hospital after being hit by scooter
|Chelsea forward Pedro dreading Costa exit
|Futures settled? - Mbappe, Lemar and Sidibe all feature as Monaco unveil new kit
|Karsdorp to undergo knee surgery after €19m Roma switch
|Wenger doesn´t want to be challenged – Robson slams Arsenal´s treatment of Sanchez
|Ranieri defends Donnarumma: Real Madrid move would not be for money
|My future is clear but I can´t tell you - Sanchez teases Arsenal over summer intentions
|The seven Chelsea players sold for more than £20m Nathan Ake
|Sneijder plans Sampdoria switch as Galatasaray confirm Belhanda arrival
|Hulk banned for protesting suspension of fellow Shanghai SIPG star Oscar
|Mooy joins Huddersfield for club-record £8m fee
|´Phenomenon´ Mbappe told by former Monaco team-mate Germain to stay with Ligue 1 champions
|Wagner extends Huddersfield Town contract
|Is Nathan Ake another youngster Chelsea sold too soon?
|Ake excited by Bournemouth challenge after Chelsea switch
|Bournemouth complete club-record signing of Chelsea defender Ake
|Hernandez ´disillusioned´ after Germany defeat
|Bierhoff: Confederations Cup displays turn up heat on Germany stars
|Suso wants AC Milan stay
|New York City 3 Minnesota United 1: Villa scores solo stunner as hosts rally
|Pogba: I forgot about world-record fee after a week
|We won three trophies – Pogba dismisses United critics
|Madrid target Ceballos will decide future after U21 Euros
|Gazidis claims Arsenal ´looking for top-quality players´
|James should do what makes him happy – Falcao
|Saul wants ´more money´ at Atletico amid Barca links
|Collectively they have won - Low lavishes praise on Germany youngsters
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Rudiger leads Germany celebrations but absent Ronaldo steals the sh