Adieu Kylian? Mbappe deletes Monaco from Twitter profile

Arguably the most sought-after player in Europe, Kylian Mbappe has prompted more frenzied speculation over his future after erasing Monaco from his Twitter profile.

The 18-year-old striker announced himself as a force to be reckoned with last season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions to help Leonardo Jardim's team to win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Having also made his France debut in March, Mbappe has been heavily linked with Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid, along with several other heavyweights clubs.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the young star, who - perhaps inadvertently - triggered a surge of fresh gossip upon making some alterations to his social media bio.

For any Monaco fans seeking reassurance, Mbappe did feature prominently in the images advertising their new kit this week. And that means he's definitely staying, right?