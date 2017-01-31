Young staying at Manchester United, stresses Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made it clear Ashley Young will not be leaving the club before the transfer deadline.

Mourinho suggested on Sunday that Young could leave Old Trafford amid speculation linking the 31-year-old with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Nevertheless, the United manager has now stressed the winger - who has only featured in four Premier League games this season - is going nowhere.

"Young is definitely staying," Mourinho said at a news conference.

"He is selected for Wednesday's game against Hull.

"He stays with me until the end of the season."

United were heavily linked with Benfica defender Victor Lindelof earlier this month, but the deal eventually never materialised and Mourinho is adamant no-one else will be brought in, while also ruling out any potential exits.

"We don't have players coming in or going out," he added. "We lost two players from the squad.

"You can say Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin didn't play a lot but the reality is they played some matches. When they played, other people didn't and rested.

"When Schneiderlin played against Feyenoord, Northampton [Town], Fenerbahce, in these days it meant [Paul] Pogba or [Michael] Carrick or [Ander] Herrera didn't play, so you lose players sometimes.

"It looks like it is not important as those players were not first-choice but in the end they were important. If somebody is going to have a very difficult season with fixtures, I hope that's us and we're in the cup competitions.

“We have the Manchester City match postponed because of the EFL Cup final and we have the Blackburn [Rovers] match in the FA Cup. If we win then another match will be postponed.

"We are in the Europa competition with more matches, so our situation is really difficult. We lost two players and we cannot lose more."