Wenger pegs current Arsenal attack above the Invincibles

Arsene Wenger believes his current crop of Arsenal strikers is the best he has worked with in over two decades at the club.

Danny Welbeck's recent return from injury has swollen attacking stocks that contain the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud.

Wenger previously had the stellar talents of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp in tandem as his Invincibles went the 2003-04 Premier League season unbeaten.

But the Frenchman believes the current crop's strength in depth puts them at the top of his list.

"Certainly numbers wise and quality wise together [they are the best]," Wenger said ahead of Tuesday's clash with struggling Watford.

"We had never so many players who could perform and score goals – certainly never.

"Dennis and Thierry had the quality but we did not have a large number. We had Sylvain Wiltord and Robert Pires as well so it was not bad.

"I don't know how to manage them. I think it is to make the decision for the next game that you think is the right one.

"Sometimes you consider the problem you face, sometimes you consider the fitness of the players, the fact that for example they have played three days before, have they recovered or not?

"You just try to be honest in your decision and keep everybody on board."

Welbeck scored twice - his first goals of another injury-interrupted season - and Walcott hit a hat-trick as Arsenal demolished Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Wenger hopes competing on several fronts, including the return of Champions League action in the coming weeks, will help him keep all of his strikers happy.

"It helps playing so many games and it is important to stay in all the competitions," he said.

"If you have one game every week and you have several strikers, I wish you good luck to keep them happy.

"It is impossible. People always want you to buy more. And after when you have them they say 'how do you keep them happy now?'

"They all get annoyed. They have a different way to show it. It is part of their job as well."