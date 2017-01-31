Wague joins Leicester City on loan

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Udinese defender Molla Wague on loan until the end of the season, with the option to make the deal permanent.

Wague, a Mali international, has become the Premier League champions' second signing of 2017, following on from Wilfred Ndidi earlier in the transfer window.

Wague has spent over two years at Udinese, making 37 appearances, though Leicester - who lost 1-0 at Burnley on Tuesday - had to gain permission from the defender's parent club Granada.

"I’m delighted to be at Leicester City and I can’t wait to get started," he told the club's official website.

"It’s a wonderful club and I’m excited to have the chance to show what I can do in the Premier League with the champions.

"I’ve always wanted to play in England so I’m looking forward to the challenge and to getting to know my new team-mates over the coming weeks. I’ll work hard to get my chance and when it comes I hope to show that I will give everything to help the team."

Subject to receiving international clearance and his registration being approved by the Premier League and the Football Association, Wague could feature in Claudio Ranieri's squad against Manchester United on Sunday.