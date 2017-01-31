Renato Sanches like Platini, says Ancelotti

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident Renato Sanches will come good at the Bundesliga champions and has compared the Portugal international's situation to that of Michel Platini at Juventus back in 1982.

Platini initially struggled to live up to the high expectations at Juventus after joining the club from Saint-Etienne, but would go on to become a club icon in Turin.

Sanches has also struggled to get going following his big-money move to Bayern and Ancelotti hopes the former Benfica man will enjoy a similar transformation.

"Renato is having a few problems adapting to his new surroundings," Ancelotti told Kicker.

"Platini also had his difficulties when he first joined Juventus.

"It is the result of a new language, a new country, a new club and a new team around him.

"Plus he is still very young. We have to be patient with him. He will improve in the second half of the season.

"I have not seen many midfielders who have the same power he has. But we just have to push him in the right direction."