Pato completes move to Tianjin Quanjian

Former Chelsea and AC Milan forward Alexandre Pato became the latest player to make a move to China, joining Tianjin Quanjian.

Pato, 27, made the switch after a brief stint at Villarreal, where he scored six goals in 24 games in all competitions.

The former Brazil international joins a Tianjin side who are coached by Italy great Fabio Cannavaro and were promoted to the Chinese Super League for the 2017 season.

Estou muito feliz de fazer parte dessa nova família Tianjin Quanjian. @fabiocannavaroofficial andiamo Mister! pic.twitter.com/lbRTfAcv0Z — PATO (@AlexandrePato) January 30, 2017

He will link up with Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel and fellow Brazilian Geuvanio at the club.

"I'm very happy to be part of this new family, Tianjin Quanjian," Pato tweeted.

Pato made his name at Internacional and Milan before injuries derailed his career, a spell at Corinthians followed by loan stints at Sao Paulo and Chelsea.

He joins the likes of Oscar and Hulk (Shanghai SIPG), Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Shenhua), Ramires (Jiangsu Suning) and Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng) in China.