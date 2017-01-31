Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 1: Negredo earns point but winless run continues for Karanka´s men

Middlesbrough's winless streak in the Premier League was extended to six matches as they drew 1-1 at home to West Brom on Tuesday.
While Aitor Karanka had made his frustration clear prior to the game after the club missed out on a number of transfer targets, the hosts could not offer their manager some respite as their struggles continued.
This was a spirited Boro performance, though, with a fightback required after the early setback of a sixth-minute goal from former player James Morrison.
The game appeared to have turned on Alvaro Negredo's penalty 11 minutes later, with the home support - previously criticised by Karanka - rallying behind their side as they chased a winner.
However, West Brom came closest to a decisive third goal, with Matt Phillips nodding against one post before Salomon Rondon blasted the rebound against the other.
Crucial blocks and saves followed at either end, but there would be no breakthrough and Boro must now attempt to end their winless sequence at Tottenham on Saturday.
The game began in disheartening fashion for the hosts, with Chris Brunt's free-kick only partially cleared before Darren Fletcher teed up Morrison to drill a fine low finish into the back of the net from 20 yards.
Boosted by the early goal, West Brom quickly assumed control and Brunt dipped a volley just over the crossbar with his weaker right foot.
However, Boro were soon handed a route back into the game as Gareth McAuley dived in on Negredo in the area, with Stuart Atwell showing little hesitation in pointing to the spot.
Negredo got up to take the penalty himself and coolly dispatched into the bottom-left corner.
LIVE PHOTO | @AlvaroNegredo10 celebrates drawing us level! #UTB pic.twitter.com/AUqjT7Dt3V— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 31, 2017
The hosts wanted another spot-kick as Allan Nyom clashed with Cristhian Stuani, and the West Brom defender was later thankful to goalkeeper Ben Foster as he parried a misdirected clearance from Adama Traore's cross.
Victor Valdes was equally agile to keep out Craig Dawson's header at the other end, but he could only watch as Phillips and Rondon both struck the woodwork in quick succession after the break.
Foster was then called into action to again prevent an own goal, keeping out Fletcher's wayward prod, before another break saw Phillips turn over from close range.
With Boro's momentum slowing, Valdes saved brilliantly from Brunt's long-distance strike, but there would be no winner as the hosts' struggles continued.
Key Opta stats:
- Middlesbrough have now drawn nine Premier League games this term; the most of any team in the competition.
- Alvaro Negredo's goal was the first netted by a Middlesbrough player against West Brom since Mark Viduka in February 2007, having previously gone five meetings in all competitions without scoring against the Baggies.
- West Brom conceded in their 11th consecutive league game away from home; their longest run since March 2014 (also 11).
- James Morrison is also just the third Scottish Player to be involved in 50 Premier League goals for one club, after Duncan Ferguson for Everton (83) and Kevin Gallacher for Blackburn (64).
Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 1: Negredo earns point but winless run continues for Karanka´s men
