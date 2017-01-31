Matuidi has no regrets over failed Juventus move

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has stressed that he does not have any regrets over his failed move to Juventus during the close season.

The Serie A champions were keen to lure the France international to Turin ahead of the 2016-17 campaign after selling Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

Matuidi did consider a transfer to Juventus, but he is happy that he eventually stayed at PSG instead after sitting down with new coach Unai Emery.

"It is true that there was contact with Juventus on more than one occasion," Matuidi told beIN Sports.

"My agent and I had some meetings with the club after Euro 2016. I wanted to talk with PSG to understand what my situation would be under the new coach. I wanted clarity and I understood everything after having a chat with Emery.

"I was considering leaving Paris at one point, but I am very happy at PSG now. That is all in the past now and I am proud to still be at PSG. I hope to be able to wear this jersey for a long time."

The 29-year-old has a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until June 2018.